Rural Route 4: Things stay busy waiting for planting season

There really isn’t a lot going on at the farm these days. We are in that holding pattern before spring planting can get started.

Lately, we’ve been getting a new GPS system installed in one of our tractors, as the one we had was not working quite as well as we thought it should. The GPS system tracks everything we do and is connected to the controls for the planter. If it is not working quite accurately, our measurements can be off, as well as the amount of seed, the depth of the seed and the tractor guidance for the autosteer. Technology is a wonderful thing ... until it’s not.

The boys have been busy clearing scrub trees from the edges of several fields before the ground thaws. This involves both cutting trees and mowing them down with a giant brush mower. Either way, it makes the edges of the field much more tidy and actually allows us to farm a little more ground that had become overgrown with shrubs and scrub trees. It should prevent us from catching branches with the planter this spring, which can cause damage to the equipment. Those trees also steal nutrients from the crops as they grow, so this should also improve our yields around the edges of the fields.

The cattle are doing well. It will soon be time to start thinking about calves for us and time for my son to start checking his 4-H cattle more often. They are close to the house in the feedlot, which is easier than having to ride the pasture multiple times daily. However, it’s still something that has to be done regularly. If a cow or heifer has troubles calving, we need to intervene as soon as possible to save the calf and the cow. Last year, he was lucky enough to have no problems with any of his four calves. I sure do hope his luck will continue.

Robb pulled the planter into the shop the other day and folded it out so that he can start working on it for the spring. Everything needs to be checked and adjusted and tested, and worn or broken parts replaced. It’s one of those jobs that needs doing every year, just like most things on the farm. Planters nowadays are so complicated and computerized that it takes quite a lot of time to go through the whole thing. Sometimes I think you need a computer science degree or an engineering degree to make the thing operate.

I am hoping that the warmer spring weather and increased daylight will allow the boys to have a little more luck with breeding their rabbits. Winter is always a hard time to breed, and they haven’t had many litters. This is a bad thing, of course, because we have people waiting on a list for rabbit meat. We are hoping we can fill those orders soon, as well as find a few nice rabbits to take to the fair this summer.

Robb has been hard at work with his duties as Iowa Soybean Association president. His many weeks of travel are nearly over, and I think he will be glad to stay home. Hopefully, the work that the ISA is doing will promote our soybeans to other parts of the world, which will increase the markets for our crop. There is also much work on alternative uses of the soybeans, including renewable diesel fuel and biodiesel — both of which use soybeans and reduce our dependence on oil.

Until next time, enjoy the slowly-warming temperatures and keep an eye out for green grass and emerging bulbs in the garden. Like you, we are ready for spring to come and for winter to be over.

