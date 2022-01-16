RURAL ROUTE 4: Though quiet, winter presents its own hurdles

Livestock cannot go without water for very long, so these situations are emergencies when they happen. Just like people, you can go without food for a couple days if something happens, but you cannot go without water

Contrary to popular belief, they really don’t start eating snow for water. Instead, they get progressively dehydrated, which leads to all sorts of illness, especially in their digestive tract. Needless to say, we can’t just say “I’ll deal with that in the morning”.

We have been making our plans for the coming year, and working on all the paperwork for the accountant. It’s not my favorite thing to do, but it has to be done. Our taxes are very complicated, so we keep our accountant busy working it all out for us. There’s no way I could ever consider doing my own taxes. He will get it all figured out for us over the next couple of months, and hopefully it will be a good outcome for us in the end.

Besides the farming, Robb has been travelling to several meetings. He spoke to the National No-Till Conference the first week of January, and has several meetings to attend as the Iowa Soybean Association president this month.