Rural Route 4: Time for an early harvest

Harvest has begun! Yes, it’s rather early this year, but that’s OK. It does seem rather strange to be harvesting corn in September with 80 and 90 degree temperatures. Normally, we don’t even get started until October, and we usually start with soybeans because the corn isn’t dry enough.
We are not the only ones. I have noticed a lot of fields harvested and a lot of combines running, both on corn and soybeans, in the past two weeks. I hope this bodes well for the harvest in Iowa this year. I am wondering what will happen in the areas that were either too dry this summer or too wet this summer. Did the corn manage to make a good crop? We will probably know in a month or so. Then we will see what happens with the corn and soybean prices.
Robb has been having fun with harvest this year because our boys are old enough to do almost anything – except drive the semi on the road. It’s a lot of fun to watch the 14-year-old son drive the combine and the 12-year-old son drive the auger cart tractor. I think it gives Robb that sense of pride that the family heritage is continuing, and the boys have learned so much already at their ages. The boys really enjoy helping too, and they love the fact that they have been given more and more responsibility as the years go on.
Did you know that the combine got its name because it combined the two main harvesting tasks – picking and threshing? Prior to the combine, corn ears were either picked by hand and thrown into a wagon, or they were picked with an ear corn picker and dumped into a wagon. To get grain corn, the ears then had to be run through a separate machine called a thresher, which separated the corn kernels from the cob. Many farmers skipped this step and ended up feeding ground whole ears of corn to their livestock. When the combine was invented, it made the work of harvesting much easier and faster.
Nowadays, combines are giant machines that can harvest 12 rows of corn at a time, rapidly separate the kernels from the cob, and chop up the cob into tiny bits that are spit out the back of the combine. While it’s doing this, it may be driving itself using GPS guidance, giving the farmer in the cab a constant readout on computer screens of what the yield is so far, the moisture level of the corn, and monitoring all the systems within the combine. Similarly, when harvesting soybeans, the new soybean heads can take in a 35 foot wide swath of crop, extract the soybeans from their pods, chop up the residue and stems, and spit them out the back. I think it’s pretty amazing.
On a good note, we have had more rabbit babies born, and the boys are working to get a new small shed converted for the rabbits to live in. Their current location was meant to be kind of temporary, but they have been there for a couple years now. We are finally getting the shed set up for them, which will be very nice and little easier to keep track of things. Besides, they keep expanding their herd, and we were out of space in the current location anyway.
We have also been busy shipping out hogs again. There are only a few semi loads left before the buildings will be empty. Then the work of cleaning, fixing, and disinfecting begins again for the new baby pigs that will arrive in a couple weeks. We are glad they are arriving in the early fall, when it won’t be quite so hard to keep the barns warm and the furnaces won’t have to run quite as hard.