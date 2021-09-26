Rural Route 4: Time for an early harvest

Harvest has begun! Yes, it’s rather early this year, but that’s OK. It does seem rather strange to be harvesting corn in September with 80 and 90 degree temperatures. Normally, we don’t even get started until October, and we usually start with soybeans because the corn isn’t dry enough.

We are not the only ones. I have noticed a lot of fields harvested and a lot of combines running, both on corn and soybeans, in the past two weeks. I hope this bodes well for the harvest in Iowa this year. I am wondering what will happen in the areas that were either too dry this summer or too wet this summer. Did the corn manage to make a good crop? We will probably know in a month or so. Then we will see what happens with the corn and soybean prices.

Robb has been having fun with harvest this year because our boys are old enough to do almost anything – except drive the semi on the road. It’s a lot of fun to watch the 14-year-old son drive the combine and the 12-year-old son drive the auger cart tractor. I think it gives Robb that sense of pride that the family heritage is continuing, and the boys have learned so much already at their ages. The boys really enjoy helping too, and they love the fact that they have been given more and more responsibility as the years go on.