Rural Route 4: We are proud to be Iowa pork producers

This past week I got to do something that I haven’t been able to do for a while. I helped load a couple of semis of finished hogs headed to market. We have started shipping out our hogs again, as they have reached market weight. Normally, the loads go out on days or times that I cannot help because of my full-time job at the veterinary hospital. However, last week we had two loads the night before my day off, and they were short a helper. When I asked Robb if he needed me to go, I got the famous “Well, we wouldn’t turn it down if you wanted to help, but you don’t have to…..” Which of course means “yes, please.”

So, we all went to bed early and got a couple hours of sleep before getting up at midnight to head to the buildings. The boys came along too, as it was going to be one of their virtual school days that day and they could sleep in a little when we got home. So, it was 1 a.m. and -1 degree F when we got to the buildings. Why do we load at 1 a.m. you ask? Well, it comes down to slaughter plant capacity and distance from the plant.