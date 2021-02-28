Rural Route 4: We have gone from ice to mud

The spring thaw has begun – or at least we sure hope it has. We turned the calendar to March this morning, which is generally a sign that spring is coming in Iowa. Sometimes Mother Nature throws a curve ball yet, but at least there are signs of hope.
Our gravel road sure seems to be telling us that it’s spring. The mud has come to the surface and our trucks are all the same gravel color. Strange how we can go from a sheet of ice one week to mud the next. I did take my truck through the car wash to get the salt off of it, but I know that it won’t really be clean for quite a while. That mud, of course, has started to make its way into the house – an annual occurrence. There are lots of muddy boots and there will be lots of floor washing in the near future.
Another rite of spring is the shed rearranging day. We had one day already this weekend. Around about this time, the planter needs to move into the shop, and some of the tractors need to come out as well. This means that a whole bunch of pieces of equipment have to be shuffled around from one place to another in order to get to what is wanted. I’m not sure how many of you have been in a machinery storage shed on a farm, but it’s often the best and biggest jig-saw puzzle you have ever seen! Somehow, my husband manages to squeeze equipment in with inches to spare on either side, and sometimes with one piece over top of another. Of course, no matter how well you plan, you always seem to need the thing that is at the back!
It’s a little easier for him now that the boys can help. They can use the tractor or pickup to help move equipment, and can easily jump out to put in hitch pins or pull hitch pins as needed. They are also an extra pair of eyes to watch and make sure nothing gets hit or scratched in the moving process. This year, it only took an hour or two to move around everything that my husband wanted moved to make way for the planter in the shop. Much to my satisfaction, the shop also kind of got cleaned up!
I guess the plan this spring is to change out a bunch of the precision equipment on the planter to update it a little more. We will also be putting the liquid fertilizer application back onto the planter, after being without it for a few seasons. This allows us to put on starter fertilizer at planting instead of before or after planting. We used to do this and are really glad to get back to it again, because we feel the crops start out better and grow better early in the season.
The goal this year is to grow a really good crop, as prices are finally up again to a profitable level. I know I have mentioned this before, but corn and soybean prices have been at very low levels for the past 4 or 5 years, causing the cost of production to be higher than the price we get at the elevator in the fall. This leads to a net loss of income for the year. According to Iowa State Extension data, the average cost of production for a bushel of corn in Iowa in 2020 was $3.78. The average corn price per bushel at sale in 2020 was $3.48. It doesn’t take a lot of math skills to realize that losing 30 cents for every bushel you produce for the year is not a good outcome. I expect cost of production to be somewhat similar in 2021, but corn prices have been running above $4.00 per bushel for some time now. We are very happy about this, and hope to grow a good crop to take advantage of it and make up for the last 4 years.
As always, we farmers are an optimistic lot. I’ve said it before, but we wouldn’t put seed in the ground unless we thought it would grow and turn out well. It has been a very bumpy road over the last few years, but we’re determined to stay the course. After all, it’s our family legacy.