Rural Route 4: We have gone from ice to mud

It’s a little easier for him now that the boys can help. They can use the tractor or pickup to help move equipment, and can easily jump out to put in hitch pins or pull hitch pins as needed. They are also an extra pair of eyes to watch and make sure nothing gets hit or scratched in the moving process. This year, it only took an hour or two to move around everything that my husband wanted moved to make way for the planter in the shop. Much to my satisfaction, the shop also kind of got cleaned up!

I guess the plan this spring is to change out a bunch of the precision equipment on the planter to update it a little more. We will also be putting the liquid fertilizer application back onto the planter, after being without it for a few seasons. This allows us to put on starter fertilizer at planting instead of before or after planting. We used to do this and are really glad to get back to it again, because we feel the crops start out better and grow better early in the season.