To plant or not to plant — that is the question.

Seriously though, that really is the thing farmers are asking each other right now, and asking themselves. It’s time to plant, but this swing to colder temperatures for the first few weeks of our planting window has made everyone slow down and think. Many farmers are not planting. Some are planting with their fingers crossed. Some are planting a little, but not hurrying to do so. It’s a strange spring.

There are several concerns right now: being late planting compared to other years, planting but having it get too cold for good germination, planting and having the emerging seedlings frosted, and lack of moisture following planting.

For those farmers who are waiting to plant, growing days are reduced because their seed is not in the ground as early as normal. Given the cold temperatures, though, the seeds that are in the ground may not be growing much anyway. So, perhaps waiting is not much of a loss. Even so, I know many farmers are probably chewing fingernails and getting antsy to get into the fields but are nervous to do so.

Planting when it’s cold and the soil temps are cold prevents the seed from germinating at all. It just sits there underground, waiting to grow. While it’s sitting there, there is a risk of seed rot if it gets wet, or seed death if it starts to germinate and then gets too cold and wet. This leads to poor germination across the field and a poor stand of plants when things do get growing. One of the biggest risks right now is a cold rain on those seeds in the ground. We want the first rain on the seed to be at 55 degrees or higher — we are definitely not at that temperature right now.

Lastly, given that we have still had a couple of frost warnings, we worry about seedlings coming up through the ground and then getting frosted, which can lead to plant loss if the growing point gets frosted. Those plants never grow, which also reduces the overall stand in the field.

At present, we are planting some of our fields but not rushing to do so. We are putting both corn and soybeans in the ground, and hoping that we don’t get much rain during these cold days. So far, we have been lucky. We certainly didn’t have anything up when the frost came last week. Interestingly enough, we found out that the fields with cover crop had soil temps that were higher than the fields without cover crop. Another interesting bonus of cover cropping fields. Our planter has a soil temperature monitor that gives us readings across the field, so we know what the soil temps are when we plant.

In other areas, we have started loading out finished hogs again. The past six months went by quickly! The first few loads of the largest hogs went last week and the week before, and we will have more this week. I suspect that we will truly start emptying the barns in another week or so. The good news is that we have more help — some of my son’s high school friends asked if they could help, so we have more young bodies to push around those pigs! Robb thinks it’s great — he’s hoping that soon we won’t have to load them ourselves, I think. I reminded him that his mom helped load pigs well into her 60s. I don’t think he’s getting off that easy! But we are happy to have extra help.

My youngest son is also practicing his driving skills. He got his permit this spring and is working toward getting his school permit, both for driving himself to school and for being able to help out on the farm. The farm-to-farm aspect of the school permit is a lifesaver for many of us on the farm because it gives us an extra driver at busy times of the year. Whether it’s moving equipment, or shuttling people back and forth to different fields, or running for parts, an extra driver really comes in handy. Considering most farm kids have been driving farm equipment since they were about 9 or 10, driving on the road in a truck is not a big change. I’m a little nervous about this fall, however, because my oldest has figured out that he can legally drive the semi and deliver grain this fall, as long as it’s our own grain. I need to look into that one. ... Scary thought.