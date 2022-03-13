Rural Route 4:

Sunday I picked up Robb at the airport — coming home from his last trip this spring as Iowa Soybean Association president. I think we are both glad that this nonstop travel is finished for a while. He’s been gone eight of the first 10 weeks this year, and while he was home on some of those weekends, it was tiring for both of us. My social butterfly, never-met-a-stranger, always-willing-to-chat husband actually told me on the phone the other night that he was a bit tired of talking to people.

Like most farm organizations, Iowa Soybean Association plans most of its trips and meetings in the non-farming seasons, so we will get a break now for planting season. There will likely be a few smaller meetings here and there, but not like this winter has been. Robb is still enjoying his time as president and is very enthusiastic about what ISA is doing for Iowa farmers. There are some exciting things in the works, and I really hope that they can come to fruition in the next couple of years.

Back home on the farm, we have been holding down the fort and keeping track of everything with the animals. There’s a long list of stuff that needs some attention from Robb, of course, and I have a stack of papers that he needs to sign. Hopefully we can get caught up this week, especially with the boys off school for spring break. I’m sure Robb will come up with a long list of things for them to do as well.

I am hoping that this warm-up is the beginning of the end for winter, but I also know this is Iowa. I have watched my farm pond thaw and freeze multiple times in the last couple of weeks. The creek in the pasture has done the same thing. We had thunderstorms and tornadoes one day, and snow the next. I know that the “big thaw” will bring on the season of mud, but I’m OK with that right now. Like most of you, I’m ready for spring.

Our combine came back from the dealership this week, where it has been getting its once-over for the year. Each winter, after harvest is done, we send it in to have the mechanics check everything. I think they pretty much take it apart and put it back together, cleaning, greasing and replacing anything that’s worn. This is vital to our farming operation, as the combine is one of the most important pieces of equipment we have (second only to the planter), and when we need it to run, it has to run. We believe it’s definitely worth the investment to have it checked over every year. It does look a little odd, however, to have a combine sitting out in front of the machine shed at this time of year. I’m sure Robb will put it away now that he’s home.

The next project is to get to work on the planter and make sure it’s all set to go for the spring. I know I mentioned this before, but Robb’s been out of town (and out of the country) since I wrote about it. Nothing has really been done yet. It will be priority number one now. We also have hogs to start shipping out this week to market. Luckily, it’s also spring break week, so the boys can help and not worry about getting up for school in the morning! I have lots of baking done for the hog-loading helpers, to make sure they get snacks between loads. Sounds like I will probably be helping load too, as some of our regular helpers are out of town on spring break. Oh well — such is my life. I pitch in wherever I am needed.

