RURAL ROUTE 4:

This weekend we have spent time feeling very thankful, like many of you likely have. We were able to spend time together with family and took some time off work as well to relax and enjoy the day.

We are feeling very blessed this year, as I mentioned earlier, by the excellent year in farming. We had good yields, good weather and good prices. It’s rare that all of those things happen in one year! But we will definitely enjoy a great year, as there have been many in the past that were not.

Things on the farm currently involve a lot of cleaning and tidying, as well as some catching up. We did get all of the equipment finally cleaned off and put away, and rearranged the equipment in the machine shed. That is a jigsaw puzzle every season as we move around the things we no longer need and the things we will need in the spring. It takes a lot of planning each time we do it.

We have also been working on getting new baby pigs settled in the barns. They are still arriving in small groups, instead of all coming at once. That makes for more complicated management, as they do not all eat the same food and will not all be grown at exactly the same time. Soon they will catch up to each other and it will be easier.

This past week we have also been applying manure to the ground at the hog buildings. We have to pump out the manure once a year, and we have to wait until after the harvest to apply it, of course. Now it’s a matter of hurrying to get it done before the ground freezes for the winter. Our manure is applied by a private operator who has all the equipment and permits to do the application.

He follows our manure management plan, which we have filed with the state. This determines how much manure we can apply to each field and at what times of year. The manure is applied using a giant tank with a disc applicator on the back, so that the liquid manure goes directly into the soil. This reduces the smell, as well as the loss to rainwater erosion or exposure. Manure is a wonderful fertilizer for corn, and reduces our need to buy fertilizer as well.

Robb is also back to hauling hogs again with the semi as well, now that he has some spare time on his hands. I do think he enjoys that job, though I am not sure he thought he would in the beginning. Lately he has been doing shorter runs, which means that he still has time to do other things during the day, instead of being gone all night or all day. The boys still like going with him on these runs but aren’t able to go often during the school year.

There are many more decisions to make in the next few months about seed, fertilizer, equipment, investment and chemical purchases. These decisions will involve some time and some consultations with our experts. We are also blessed with an amazing backup team who help us make decisions and great friends who helped us get the job done this year. For these things, we are also truly thankful. Happy Thanksgiving, all!