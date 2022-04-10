Rural Route 4 column – 11 April 2022

The theme of this week seems to be “finishing up”.

By the time you read this column, we should be finished up with shipping out our hogs for this cycle. We have 3 loads of hogs to load at midnight Sunday night, and then a part load of the poor-quality pigs for Monday morning. Then the barns will be empty again for a little while. We also finished up with calving season for my oldest son. There were 3 cows and 1 heifer to calve, and the last one calved Saturday evening. Now he’s all done with calving and just needs to watch the calves and make sure they are healthy.

As far as the pigs go, it will be nice to get the barns empty again and send the last of these pigs to market. In case you haven’t been following along for years, we are a contract wean-to-finish operation for a large Iowa family hog operation. We get little baby pigs into our barns right after they are weaned from the sow, and we feed them for 6 months until they reach harvest weight. They grow from about 10 pounds or less to 300 pounds in 6 months. Then we get a week or two to clean and disinfect the barns, make repairs, etc. and a new group of piglets arrives. This means we end up with an average of 2 “turns” of pigs per year.

When we get the barns empty this time, we need to do some concrete repairs to the feed pads. Each pen of pigs has a feeder which is always full of feed. Next to this feeder is a flat pad of concrete for the pigs to stand on while they eat. The flat solid pad also catches the feed that they spill. The rest of the floor in the pens is slatted concrete, which allows the urine and manure to fall through into the manure pit under the barn. Because of all the traffic that feed pad gets, the concrete gets quite worn down by pig hooves over time and we need to repair it. Robb and our hired man will be mixing up concrete and patching the rough spots and broken spots after the buildings are pressure washed.

We also need to do some repairs to the gates and the posts that hold the gates. Pigs are tough on metal, both from pushing on it and from urinating and pooping on it. Metal in hog buildings corrodes over time, and has to be replaced eventually or it breaks. So, we have been working on some of the steels posts to hold them together until the buildings are empty, but now we will be able to completely replace the damaged ones.

As for the cows, having calving season completed is a relief. I know he is calving only a few 4-H animals, but I worry about them just the same as when we calved out a hundred or more in a spring. I think it’s worse also because they are 4-H animals and they all have names and are kind of pets in a way. Our commercial cow herd is not as friendly and we are not as attached to them! He has really been very lucky with his breeding over the last couple of years. Only one calf has ever needed any help, and he has yet to need to pull a calf! I can say that now that the season is over. Didn’t want to jinx it earlier! He really has a nice group of cows and is off to a great start.

Now, if only we could get finished up with this rain also! I could stand a little bit of sunny warm spring weather. How about you?

