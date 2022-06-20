RURAL ROUTE 4:

The past two weeks have been busy ones for us.

Robb has been continuing with his spraying of the corn and soybean fields, gradually working his way through all the acres. He is hoping to finish today, as I write this column, so I am hoping he is finished by the time you read this. It will be a big relief to have that job done. Next, Robb will have to work on getting the sprayer ready to start fertilizer application in the corn with the Y-drop attachments.

Spraying and fertilizing the fields is not something we just do on a whim. We work very closely with our agronomist, who scouts our fields regularly. This means that he walks the fields or drives through them with a 4-wheeler, looking for weeds and bugs, and checking the progress of the crop. It’s very important to have a good relationship with a good agronomist when you’re a farmer. He or she will give you the best advice on when to spray for weeds or bugs and when to apply fertilizer. The agronomist also has knowledge about what sorts of problems are being seen in other farms in your area so you can be prepared, or perhaps get ahead of the problem.

The agronomist then makes recommendations for which herbicides, insecticides or fertilizers should be applied, and when and at what rate. Obviously, most chemicals can only be applied at a certain rate approved by the government when they come onto the market. Extensive testing is involved in bringing pesticides to the agricultural market, and there are serious limitations on when and how they can be used. It’s similar to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and how they are licensed and approved for certain uses at certain doses.

Incidentally, in case you didn’t know, a herbicide is a chemical that kills plants, while an insecticide is a chemical that kills bugs. There are also fungicides, which kill fungus growing in or on crops. All of these can be lumped together as pesticides — chemicals that kill things we consider pests in the crop. Each of these is targeted at specific weeds, insects or fungi depending on what type of chemical and formulation it is.

Anyone who applies the chemicals is required to have a pesticide applicator license. To obtain this, you have to take classes in person or online and renew these licenses according to the state regulations. The classes involve training in proper handling, use, disposal and application of the pesticides, as well as some of the laws governing pesticide use.

Our ultimate goal is to use as little synthetic chemical as possible, both because it’s good for the environment and because those products are very expensive. Sometimes we choose not to spray because the cost of the chemical outweighs the cost of the damage. In the long run, as agricultural systems, seed and chemicals have improved over the years, we use less and less all the time. Robb mentioned the other day that he is applying around 30 ounces of herbicide per acre right now (mixed with about 20 gallons of water per acre). My water bottle that I drink out of all the time is 24 ounces, so use that as your reference point. Not much chemical at all, is it? Imagine spraying that small amount evenly over an entire acre (which is the size of a soccer field).

We hope that you are all enjoying your summer so far. Looks like this week is going to be another hot one, so be prepared with lots of water for yourself and your animals.

