RURAL ROUTE 4:

What a relief!

We finished up our planting last week. All the corn and soybeans are in the ground. What’s even better? We already have corn and soybeans up and growing. We can already “row” the corn in many of our fields. This means that when you look down the field, you can see a thin line of green plants in each planted row. This is an exciting point because we know that not only is the crop planted, but it also germinated and came up through the soil.

Now that the entire 2022 crop is planted, we can move on to some of the other things that were put on hold while we worked to get planted. I finally gave my house a really good cleaning. I will finally get to start on some of my gardening. Robb can tidy up the shop and put away the things that kind of got left where they were in the hurry. We can even clean out the remnants of planting equipment, maps, parts, chemicals and snacks or field meals from Robb’s truck!

The beautiful weather this weekend allowed up to do a really complete cleanout of the feedlot and the barn. We have just the 4-H heifer that we need to keep in now, so we scraped up all the manure and moved all the gates from calving season. Now we will be getting her set up in a nice pen with her tie stall and wash rack and grooming area. What a relief to get the entire barn and feedlot cleaned out. It hasn’t looked that nice since at least last year at this time.

Speaking of the 4-H heifer, Robb has been reliving his childhood again as he does some work with Alex’s heifer. Alex is hopping around on crutches right now as many of you know, so we are the ones leading and feeding and watering the heifer for a while. Once she’s completely halter broke, I think we can convince his younger brother to help out a little more. Alex certainly tries, and I know he’s been in the barn doing things on crutches he probably shouldn’t be doing, but what’s a kid to do when he can’t work with his animals or do his farm chores?

We are also waiting anxiously for some baby rabbits to be born. The boys have 4 does bred to have babies in the next couple weeks, so we are hoping for a population explosion. These are the babies that they will take to the fair this summer, as well as the adults. We are running on a time crunch because if the does aren’t in fact bred, they will be a little late to breed them again and still have babies the right size for fair.

Isaac made us pretty proud last week. He participated in Ag Day at his former elementary school, giving presentations all day about rabbit raising and showing. He took some of his rabbits to the school and taught all the grades about rabbit breeds, feeding, breeding and showing rabbits. I love Ag Day — it’s such a great opportunity for the kids to learn about agriculture in a fun way.

Thanks to an army of volunteers from the agriculture community, the kids at the school get to learn about a wide variety of animals, crops and farm equipment. For years it was adult volunteers, but now more and more of the kids are telling about the animals that they raise. Most of them are in 4-H clubs locally, which speaks to the character and talent these kids develop in the 4-H program. This is the first year Robb hasn’t been there with farm equipment. He passed off that duty to another farmer instead.

Until next time, I hope you are also getting your spring chores done around your place. I know we will be working like crazy to continue getting caught up on our yard work. Sometimes in the spring, there are more important things for us to deal with.

