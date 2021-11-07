Rural Route 4:

This past week has been all about harvest. We have had the most perfect weather for harvesting, and we have been working like crazy to get the last of the crops in. At this point, as I write this column, we are down to less than 100 acres left to harvest and expect to be finished before the rain that’s forecast for Wednesday evening.
Last week’s harvest was a great opportunity for my boys to be involved, as they were off school on Thursday and Friday. They argued over who would get to drive the auger cart tractor, and sometimes took turns. At one point, my oldest was driving combine and younger brother was auger cart tractor driver, while Robb hauled the grain in the semi. Robb is really enjoying this, because he likes seeing how they grow and gain confidence. They definitely do things that other kids their age would never do!
Speaking of which, my oldest son had a friend out on Saturday to get the farm experience. He is an exchange student at the high school, and has definitely not had the opportunity to spend time harvesting corn before. I think we gave him the full harvest experience, with time spent in the combine, the auger cart tractor, and the semi, not to mention lunch in the field. He seemed to have a great time and we are very glad that he was able to come join us.
So far, we have been very happy with the corn and soybean yields. Considering that we had minimal rain in August, the soybeans are better than we expected. The corn yields are very good for us as well this year. The worst part of harvest so far was the couple of fields where there was a bit of down corn from a windstorm late this summer. Luckily, it was not a lot of the field, and it wasn’t blown down flat like some farmers had to deal with. However, it was a rather miserable experience to harvest, and very slow going. The corn just doesn’t feed into the head when it’s sideways in the field, and it’s hard to pick up the down stalks with the head. As a result, the corn head plugged up often, and we had to stop repeatedly to unplug it and feed in the stalks. I cannot even begin to imagine what it was like for farmers who had entire fields blown down by the derecho.
Right now, we are also busy doing other things while we finish harvesting. We have been applying liquid fertilizer for next year’s crop in a process called strip tilling. I think I have mentioned this before, but it involves placing the liquid fertilizer under the soil in strips across the field, so that next spring we can come back and plant right along these strips. GPS guidance allows us to do this within a couple of inches. Amazing, isn’t it?
We have also been busy putting on some cover crop seed as fast as we can harvest the fields. Even if it doesn’t grow much this fall, it will be ready to grow in the spring as soon as the weather warms up. Cover crops also bind up the nutrients in the soil for use next spring, and prevents them from running out of the soil in the water. We hope to get everything planted before next week, but we will have to see what the weather does.
Until next time, enjoy the remaining lovely fall days and the colorful leaves that are still on the trees. We will be busy out here on the farm until it’s all finally finished for the fall, after which time we can rest and be thankful for a great year.