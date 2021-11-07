Rural Route 4:

This past week has been all about harvest. We have had the most perfect weather for harvesting, and we have been working like crazy to get the last of the crops in. At this point, as I write this column, we are down to less than 100 acres left to harvest and expect to be finished before the rain that’s forecast for Wednesday evening.

Last week’s harvest was a great opportunity for my boys to be involved, as they were off school on Thursday and Friday. They argued over who would get to drive the auger cart tractor, and sometimes took turns. At one point, my oldest was driving combine and younger brother was auger cart tractor driver, while Robb hauled the grain in the semi. Robb is really enjoying this, because he likes seeing how they grow and gain confidence. They definitely do things that other kids their age would never do!

Speaking of which, my oldest son had a friend out on Saturday to get the farm experience. He is an exchange student at the high school, and has definitely not had the opportunity to spend time harvesting corn before. I think we gave him the full harvest experience, with time spent in the combine, the auger cart tractor, and the semi, not to mention lunch in the field. He seemed to have a great time and we are very glad that he was able to come join us.