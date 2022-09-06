RURAL ROUTE 4:

Despite the approaching harvest season, most things around here lately have been about animals.

Last weekend, we weaned our calves. This involved moving all the cows and calves in from the pastures to two dry lots where we could be sure they cannot push through fences. Thanks to some friends who came to ride, we got this accomplished in a fairly short time.

The hardest of all was gathering the cattle at what we call the bridge pasture (because it’s by the bridge — LOL). This pasture is currently overgrown with shrubs, thorny multiflora rose bushes, small prickly trees and underbrush, making it very difficult to ride through much of the pasture. Despite our efforts, it fills in slowly over the years. It’s about due for a good clearing out again now.

We all hate gathering cattle out of this pasture for exactly that reason. If the cattle don’t want to come out of the underbrush, you are going to have a darned difficult time getting them out. Much of the time, we can’t even see them in there!

This year, we had most of the cattle out and gathered in the clear pasture, but we were missing quite a few cows and calves. That resulted in repeated rides around the clear parts of the pasture, trying to make noise and push the ones out of the brush. When that failed, we sent in the boys.

Thank goodness our boys and their friends have been our “cattle dogs” for years. Since they were small, they have been crawling through the brush, chasing out calves and cows that are hiding in the places where we can’t ride.

They used to think it was fun. I’m not convinced they find it as much fun now that they are teenagers, but they still do it for us, and they are pretty darned good at it! It’s quite funny to sit on your horse at the edge of the brush, listening to them go through the underbrush, making noise to scare the cows. Every now and then you hear an “ouch” or a “dang it” as they met up with a prickly thorn bush or fell over a downed tree limb.

In the end, however, they got all the missing animals out of the brush, and we were able to run the herd up the road to our farm without incident. Then we moved on to the easier pasture — the one the surrounds our house. It’s mostly clear, and the cattle cooperated quite well by heading back toward the house. We had them pushed up into the lot with the ones from the bridge pasture in no time flat.

Then came the sorting of the calves. This is actually not too hard at our place. We have a system where we put them all into one smaller lot and sort off the cows into the dry lot. The cows know where to go and want to escape, so they run out the gate without too much trouble. The guy running the gate just has to pay attention that there’s not a calf running out with the cow.

Once all the calves are sorted off, we put them in the corral to be loaded onto a trailer and moved to a feedlot. It’s a noisy process, of course, as the cows bellow for their babies and the calves bawl because they are confused and lost.

Then, for about a week afterward, it’s noisy around here as the cows bellow for their calves. I always feel like I should apologize to our neighbors for that week. It’s definitely not time to sleep with the windows open in the house! Things really quiet down after three or four days, as the cows begin to forget about their calves and just start worrying about eating. It’s about the same for the calves.

Think of it like the first few nights with a new puppy, or the first days of preschool with your kids. Now things are all quiet around here and we have turned the cows back out onto the pasture. They are all happy to be eating grass and are quietly relaxed. We are still feeding them some hay like I mentioned last time, just to make sure they want to stay in the pasture and not push on the fences.

That sudden rain on Saturday evening sure helped us. The creek that supplies water to one of our pastures had just stopped running due to lack of rain, and the grass was getting thin. We had almost 2 inches of rain in one evening, and now the creek is running again. That makes it a lot easier because we don’t have to haul water to cows. The rain is really too late to make much difference to the crops, but it sure helps the cattle business.