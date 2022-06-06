RURAL ROUTE 4:

We seem to have finally found the summer weather we were looking for. I am loving these nice warm (and not hot) days with a light breeze and no humidity. It makes me feel like I’m back in Canada in the summer again. I know it won’t last, but I’m sure going to enjoy it for as long as it does.

Things have been very busy around here lately. We had some hay mowed for baling this weekend — this is our first cutting, so we round-baled it for the cows. We plan to wrap the bales to protect them for the season. First-cutting hay tends to be a large volume of hay, but it can be a little weedy and sometimes the stems are tough. It’s not the really nice horse-quality hay that most people look for. However, our cows will happily eat it, and so will our horses actually. It’s not the stuff to spend the time or money on small square baling to sell.

We wrap the bales with our in-line hay wrapper to protect it from spoiling. To wrap it, we put the round bales through the center of wrapper, which puts a couple of layers of white plastic wrap around the bales, making a long tube out of them. This protects them from rain, critters, spoilage, snow and bleaching. When we unwrap the hay in the fall or winter, it generally looks like it was just baled — nice and green.

Speaking of the wrapper, I have to give a shout out to my oldest son, Alex. Despite having a boot on his healing foot, he worked a 12-hour day on his first day of summer vacation this weekend. He traveled all over Scott county with the pickup and wrapper, wrapping bales for farmers. He arrived home at 8 p.m., pleased with what he had accomplished that day and telling us how many hundred bales he had wrapped. He loves that machine and knows how to run it better than Robb, I think.

Robb has been busy with spraying in the big Hagie sprayer. I mentioned last time that once we finished the planting, he moved on to spraying off the cover crop. Now it’s already time to spray weeds in the fields. We have to spray for weeds at least once early in the season, so that the weeds do not grow bigger than the corn and soybeans. They would take over the field and steal all the nutrients that we want for the crops. Once the corn and soybean plants get bigger, they will cover in the rows so the weeds won’t get enough light to grow well. This round of spraying gets us the time that we need to get ahead.

It really amazes me how little chemical we actually are using when we spray. That giant sprayer tank is mostly water, with a little herbicide mixed in. The new herbicides are so effective that they work with only a very small amount, which reduces the overall amount of chemicals we have to apply. We are all about reducing — both for the environment and for cost.

The cows are happy out on the pasture, and we had our annual cattle-branding weekend already. During the branding, we do rope and brand the calves, but we also give vaccines and dewormer and castrate the bull calves. It’s a very fast process per calf, and then they are quickly back with their mommas. Branding weekend is also a big social event for us — we see a lot of friends that day and have a great visit.

Robb and I had another proud moment this weekend. My youngest son, Isaac, drove our family heirloom Oliver 880 tractor in the Blue Grass Days parade. He has been wanting to do this all year, and his wish finally came true. Boy, was he ever excited Saturday morning. And boy, was he ever proud of himself. I could see his smile from about half a block away as he came down the parade route. He loved every minute of it — smiling and waving at all the people along the route, and saying hi to many people he knew. Somehow I suspect he will want to do more parades, but we will see if he brings it up. Nice to see the old tractor all shiny and polished up — and the kid too.

Until next time, enjoy the weather and the lovely temperatures. Hope you have all gotten your “chores” done at home and can take a little time to relax. Out here on the farm, we’ll just keep on working.

