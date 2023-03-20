Calving season has begun! In the past week we have had four calves out of my son’s 10 cows and heifers. The first two calved last Sunday. The first one was a little heifer calf out of a first-time momma. The momma wanted to take care of the calf, but the calf had not quite figured out how to nurse and looked pretty cold when we found her in the morning. The boys made a pen in the barn and bedded it down with some nice straw, and then we moved the pair in there. However, when she still showed no sign of nursing, we had to intervene.

We moved the cow up into the chute and then helped the calf find the teats and nurse. Once we showed her where they were and got the milk flowing, she caught on right away and got herself a bellyful of milk. It is very important that a calf gets a good feeding within a couple hours of birth. The milk warms up the calf from the inside out, as well as providing it with needed energy to survive outside of its momma’s belly. She sure seemed perkier and stopped shivering after she had a good feed and got bedded down in the barn.

That first feeding is also important because it provides immunity to the calf. The first milk is called colostrum, and it contains high levels of antibodies for the calf. In the first few hours after birth, the calf can absorb antibodies through its gut, which then protect the calf. After a couple of hours, this ability disappears, and the antibodies are digested like the rest of the milk it drinks. Without that good colostrum feeding, a calf will be at higher risk of infections and illnesses early in life.

Later that day, the grumpy cow calved. Her name is Syrup, and she is fine until she has a calf. Then she becomes grumpy and will charge you if you try to get in the cattle lot. She also makes it very hard to get to her calf to check it or tag it. Luckily, her heifer calf was up and nursing well, so we didn’t have to do anything. Robb and I ended up tagging it in the dark the next evening. She was over eating hay at the feed bunk where Alex was throwing in bales. He called us to come out quick with the tagger because the calf was in the barn. We snuck out there in the darkness and tagged the calf by flashlight before Syrup knew what was going on. Yet another funny story to tell the grandkids some day!

The other two calves were bull calves. Alex’s 4-H show cow Wren had hers, which disappointed him because he was hoping for a heifer. It’s healthy though, so that’s all good. Then Pancake had a little bull calf on the really cold and windy night last week. He did not get up and nurse, so he was cold and needed help in the morning. Robb and the boys tube-fed him some colostrum supplement, and then we helped him to nurse with Pancake in the chute after I got home from work. That was not fun! It was blowing a gale, freezing cold, and snowing sideways while we worked with him. My fingers were pretty much frozen, and I was very glad to get back into the truck and put my fingers in the heat vents. It’s a job hazard of farming and veterinary work — cold fingers and toes. He looks much better now and has figured out how to nurse well on his own.

Yesterday was a lovely day, even though the temperatures were cold. There was sunshine and no wind, and the cows and calves were soaking up the sunshine in the lot. I didn’t mind going out to do chores in weather like that. This is one of my favorite times of the year — calving season. As much work and worry as it can be, the sweet little calves and happy mommas sure do make it a happy time too. Now we wait for the next calf to be born ... .