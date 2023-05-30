Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I hope that everyone had a very nice Memorial Day holiday weekend. I hope that somewhere during your weekend you took a few moments to remember what Memorial Day is all about and say thanks to those who gave their lives in service to the country. We spent Sunday evening watching the annual Memorial Day Concert on PBS — love that show and the stories it tells. We haven’t missed it for years.

Much of the rest of our weekend was spent working, or recuperating from working. We had our annual cattle branding on Saturday. This year our crew of friends worked their way through the cattle in record time, and we were able to send them home with some time left in the day. It was also a lovely day weather-wise, which was great. We enjoy branding weekend because of the friends we get to spend time with and make funny memories with. Stories are always told — “Remember that cow that …” or “Do you remember the time we … ”. It’s always a good day.

Sunday we were all a bit tired out from the branding, so we didn’t do too much. We have started wrapping hay bales again for the season, so my oldest son was off doing that near Eldridge on Sunday morning. He really loves that wrapping machine and can run it very well. He’s been its main operator since he was about 11 years old! It was even the subject of a 4-H presentation that took him to the Iowa State Fair competition!

Our own hay fields have had the first cutting and were baled and wrapped. We don’t bale as much hay as we did years ago, but we do have some hay for our own cows here at the farm. Years ago we made a lot of small square bales to sell. As time has gone on, and Robb got more and more sick of dealing with the weather, we reduced our hay acres. Now we have hay only for ourselves, and it is mostly round baled and then wrapped, because that’s easier for feeding the cows. We do bale some small square bales for the horses.

Wrapping the hay with plastic allows us to preserve it better than if we just leave the bales out in the field. We don’t have indoor storage for round bales like we do for square bales, so this is the alternative. You may have seen the long white tubes along the side of fields as you drive in the countryside. Some of these tubes contain silage, which we no longer make. Some of them are wrapped round bales set end to end. This is what my son does with our wrapper. The bales go through the center of the machine, which looks like a flat bed with a big ring around it. The bales are fed into the center of the ring on the flat bed, and the plastic is on rolls that move around on the big ring. They wrap the bales 360 degrees with a thin layer of white plastic wrap. Because the bales are end to end, it looks like one long tube when you are finished.

Inside the tube, the bales are protected from the rain and from critters, so when you cut the wrap to pull out a bale, you have hay that looks like it was just baled. Sometimes we also wrap wet hay, which then ferments inside the wrap to make silage (or baleage in this case). To make silage bales, you need the airtight wrap to prevent spoilage while the hay ferments. The fermentation process to make silage requires an anaerobic environment (no oxygen). Otherwise, you just get rotten hay.

Besides wrapping hay, we are starting to work on preparing the sprayer for more field work. Robb had to change the tires from the fat ones that we use on unplanted fields to the skinny ones that go between the rows of plants in the field. Soon he will spray fertilizer and another pass with herbicide if needed. Our new baby pigs will start arriving this week too, as the buildings have already been cleaned and disinfected. Now that the cattle and planting are done, the big spring jobs have been completed, and things will get a bit quieter around here. I’m ready for quiet.