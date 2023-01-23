Rural Route: Explaining how flex-leases work

There really isn’t too much happening on the farm at this time of year, as I have mentioned before. It’s the nice quiet time when we get to spend more time together as a family and catch up on some chores and work indoors. This weekend, Robb and the boys were working to cut some trees out of fence lines. It’s not very often that we get to do that in January, but this has been an exceptionally mild winter so far.

The guys have been working on a new welder that they purchased. It needs a little updating and care before they start using it. The plan is to rebuild fences around here this summer, replacing the current old wood fencing with steel fencing that will last longer. This means that the boys can exercise their new welding skills by building fence. I am really looking forward to the new fence, as our current fence leaves something to be desired. It is, after all, quite old and the fence posts are rotting off.

All the animals seem to be doing well right now. Little pigs are growing well. Horses seem happy out on the pasture as long as we take them some hay every few days. Cattle are eating hay and still picking through the cornfields that we turned them out on in the fall. 4-H calves are spoiled rotten in the barn. Rabbits are quiet as always in the shed. And the dogs are ... well ... they are your typical heelers on a farm.

I thought I would take advantage of this slower time of year to tell you a little about something new-ish to farming. It’s called a flex lease. As I have mentioned before, many farmers do not own the land they farm but instead rent it from landowners. Robb and I own only a small part of the land we farm. Instead, we pay rent to the landowners, usually in the fall. Land rent is generally set per acre, and is agreed on by the farmer and landowner together. Usually they consider local land rents, and they may also check into the land rent survey produced by Iowa State University. Farmland rents vary depending on the quality of the land, how hilly it is, and where it is. It also changes over the years as land values go up or down and as the farm economy goes up and down.

Years ago, crop share leases were common. In that type of lease, the farmer and the landowner share the cost of production as well as the profit from the grain sold. There is much more risk to the landowner in that type of lease, because if the markets go bad, or the prices or yields are low, there may be little to no profit to split in the fall. It’s more like being a farmer. As more and more farms were owned by non-farm people, these leases became less and less common because non-farm owners didn’t want to take the risk of having no income at the end of the year.

More recently, there has been interest in flex leases, which are a hybrid of the two. There is a guaranteed rent per acre, as in a typical rental agreement, but then there is also the possibility of a bonus on top. Most of these flex leases are written such that the landowner and tenant farmer will split any profit over a certain level. For example, if the net profit per acre exceeds X dollars, the two will split the excess. Or, if the gross income from grain sales off the farm exceeds X dollars, they split the excess. This allows the landowner a set rent that they can count on, as well as the chance to get more income if the farmer does really well. Some years, there definitely isn’t any excess, like when there is a bad growing year prices are down, or cost of inputs like seed and fertilizers are up. However, if prices are high and yields are good, like they were this past year, a flex lease might pay well.

As a farmer, I think flex leases are beneficial for all farmers and landowners. They allow landowners to set a reasonable rent that they know they can count on, plus an opportunity to earn more. Flex leases also keep per-acre rents down a little, which helps farmers be able to farm the ground and make it cash flow. If rents are too high, the farmers may have to give up the farm lease because they cannot afford it. A flex lease has a reasonable cost that they can cash flow, and they share the profit if the farm does really well. We hope to be able to write a big flex bonus check because it means we did well too!

To me, it’s a win-win.