Rural Route 4: Farm kid weighs in on life on the farm

To start the year off a little differently, my son Isaac has volunteered to write the column today. Here is his description of growing up as a farm kid:
Growing up on a farm is very fun. Even though you have to wake up in the morning and do chores every morning, which is not always fun. I don’t get to sleep in. Every morning I have to do my rabbit chores, and in the evenings I have to do the calves, dogs and rabbits. My brother does the morning chores for the calves and dogs. Even on the weekends you have to do chores and get up early. Even when there’s school we have to do chores before we get on the school bus.
When it’s harvesting season you get to ride in the combine. You can sit and watch the corn go down into the combine – it’s like a big monster. You can also ride in the auger cart tractor unless my brother is driving it. I like riding in the combine but Dad is working a lot at harvest so I don’t get to see him that much. I don’t like that. But we get to eat out in the field a lot at harvest. I like that.
Sometimes we go down to the creek and play. We love playing in the creek. It’s fun. We build dams and we build forts down there. Sometimes the forts fall down. We use mud for glue. Clay is cement. Sometimes we kind of go swimming in the creek with clothes on. Then we have to walk back up the hill to the house in soaking wet clothes. Then Mom gets mad and we have to take off our clothes and put them in the washing machine.
Right now I have three rabbits. My rabbits are for 4-H. I have rabbits because Dad had rabbits and I really like them because they are small and easy to handle. Their names are Peach, Spike and Daisy. I had another one named Roger but he just died. I built rabbit hutches for them with Uncle Robin. At fair last year I won one champion ribbon, two reserve champion ribbons, a whole bunch of blue ribbons and one red ribbon. Peach had one litter of 7 babies so far and we are hoping she is bred with Roger’s babies now. They should be born in 7 days. If we have babies in 7 days, I will use them for 4-H again for a meat pen and some of them will be butchered and sold.
I work in the shop a lot. I help fix equipment and build stuff up there. Uncle Robin teaches me stuff about electricity and sockets and wrenches. Dad helps me fix equipment also. Alex and I made toy farm sheds in the shop too for our toy farm in the basement. Sometimes I get in trouble because I don’t put the tools back where they go.
Sometimes I don’t get days off. If I do I love to go fishing. My Grandpa from Canada taught me how to fish. When I was up in Canada I even got to go deep sea fishing with Grandpa. I have caught bass and mackerel and rainbow trout. The rainbow trout I caught when I was little was almost bigger than me!
I love being a farm kid because I get to do all these fun things instead of playing electronics. Sometimes I wish I could play electronics. We get 20 minutes to play games on Dad’s iPad sometimes if we’re good. We get to play outside a lot. We like to play toy guns and run around. Some of my friends like coming out to play and work on the farm. They like to help.
That’s all I have to say about farming.