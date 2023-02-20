How many of you watched the Super Bowl last week? Did you root for the Chiefs or the Eagles? Now before you start wondering if you’re reading the sports section by mistake, let me explain the connection to farming.

Besides the fact that it takes about 22 cow hides to make all the footballs for the Super Bowl, and farmers produce all those hot dogs, hamburgers, beer, chips and snacks you ate on Super Bowl weekend, this year had a very special connection.

Did you happen to notice the commercials about Illinois farm families? The people in those commercials are really farmers from our neighboring state — actually not too far from the Quad-Cities. There they were — broadcast on national television, telling about their family farm and how 96% of farms in Illinois are family farms. As a fellow farmer, I thought it was great to see the publicity for agriculture on national TV.

As I watched the commercial, however, it made me think about what “family farm” means to people. I know what a family farm can be, as I live on one, and have many friends who operate family farms, but I’m not sure the general public understands sometimes. Sometimes I truly wonder where that definition comes from, and who made it up. The USDA says 98% of farms in the US are family farms.

You see, a family farm is a farm owned and operated by a family. That’s it. There are no rules about what they grow, or how big they are, or whether there is additional off-farm income, or full- vs. part-time farming, or how their ownership is structured. Just owned and operated by a family. This could be a 2-acre farm that grows vegetables for a local farmer’s market. It could be an alpaca farm that raises a small number of alpacas for their fiber. It could be a 10,000-acre ranch in Montana raising beef cattle. Or a huge almond tree farm in California. It could be a large hog farm raising over a million baby pigs per year. It could be a 1,500-acre corn and soybean farm here in Iowa. It could be any combination of the above. All are likely family farms.

Farms can also be owned as a farm business or corporation but are still owned by the family. In this day and age where legal cases are brought against anyone for anything, many family farms operate as an LLC or corporation. This provides them legal protection against a lawsuit for any reason. Some farms incorporate because they have a very large family or multiple related families and generations involved, and this gives them a way to divide ownership and pass it along to succeeding generations. For example, our farm operates as an LLC, but Robb is the only farmer. The boys and I help out, of course, and we have many friends who help or occasionally work for us for a few weeks in the fall. Does being an LLC make us not a family farm? No.

The other dilemma for farmers is the perception from some non-farmers that a family farm is like “Green Acres” was a generation or two ago. Most current farms are highly technical, complicated and carefully organized operations utilizing the most current advances in animal breeding, seed technology, farm equipment, sustainable growing methods, animal nutrition, veterinary health and computerized systems. They operate as highly advanced businesses. This allows farms to produce more output with less input in a cost-effective way compared to the farms of the early 1900’s. Back then, most people farmed and farms were less than 100 acres, with a few cows, a few pigs outdoors, some free-range chickens, and used very old-fashioned and environmentally unsafe farming practices. We’ve come a long way, baby!

All I ask is that you think carefully before putting labels on something. Family farms are as diverse as restaurants — from a local food truck to a multibillion dollar corporation like McDonald’s — all are restaurants. It is equally difficult to put labels on family farms. What is important to remember is that the families operating those farms are working hard every day to produce safe, nutritious, healthy products for you and your family. And sometimes, they end up on national TV in the Super Bowl to remind us that they are still families who care.