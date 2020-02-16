Rural Route 4: Moving pigs, getting ready for spring

It's still a kind of quiet time here on the farm, but there are things happening too. It's never truly quiet on the farm, you know!

We have been shipping hogs out again, as I mentioned before. These hogs are about 300 pounds, so they are not small things. It can be a struggle to get them to walk out of their pens and walk down the aisle in the barn to the trailer. Sometimes they decide that they just don't want to go, which usually results in a lot of screaming (by the pigs), a lot of wrestling and trying to outsmart them, and some yelling (from the humans). We use long thick plastic boards with handles along one edge (called sorting boards or hog boards) to go into the pens and move the pigs out. The pigs move away from the solid boards, so you sort of steer them towards the pen gate. Sounds easy in theory but anyone who has tried to move hogs knows what I mean when I say it's a struggle. Sometimes the pigs won't move. Sometimes they move when and where you don't want them to. And sometimes they just plain run you and your board over!