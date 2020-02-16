Rural Route 4: Moving pigs, getting ready for spring

It's still a kind of quiet time here on the farm, but there are things happening too. It's never truly quiet on the farm, you know!
We have been shipping hogs out again, as I mentioned before. These hogs are about 300 pounds, so they are not small things. It can be a struggle to get them to walk out of their pens and walk down the aisle in the barn to the trailer. Sometimes they decide that they just don't want to go, which usually results in a lot of screaming (by the pigs), a lot of wrestling and trying to outsmart them, and some yelling (from the humans). We use long thick plastic boards with handles along one edge (called sorting boards or hog boards) to go into the pens and move the pigs out. The pigs move away from the solid boards, so you sort of steer them towards the pen gate. Sounds easy in theory but anyone who has tried to move hogs knows what I mean when I say it's a struggle. Sometimes the pigs won't move. Sometimes they move when and where you don't want them to. And sometimes they just plain run you and your board over!
The pigs like to bunch up at one end of the pen, and it's nearly impossible to get between them or around them to move them. We often have to try to slide the board up between two pigs, or sometimes put the board on their backs, which scares them and makes them back up. The board must be braced carefully with your knees and legs, but in a way that protects your knee joints from damage. It's definitely a workout. I'm proud to say that my boys, aged 11 and 13, have been helping move pigs for a while now, and my mother-in-law, rest her soul, was moving pigs into her 70's. The men like Robb do the hardest job, which is pushing the pigs out the door of the building, up the gangway and into the livestock trailer waiting outside. Once the pigs hit that cold air, they tend to stop and try to back up, or climb over each other. Those are the moments where a smaller person like me would be of no use!
I am very proud of my oldest son. He and a friend from his soccer team were on the loading crew last Monday evening when we had 4 loads of pigs go out. Each of those two 13-year old boys did a man's work, loading pigs from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., and then got up and went to school the next day. They were tired and sore, but they did it. Neither complained about working and getting pushed around by the pigs. My Alex knows it's just part of the job being a farm kid. Luckily he has some friends that aren't afraid of work, and like to earn a few bucks in the process. We definitely raise kids with a work ethic on the farm, and we are proud of it (and them). The younger son will also be helping load out more loads soon, but not the night before school. He definitely needs more sleep at night.
Besides the pigs, Robb has started getting the planter ready for the spring. There are a few parts that need to be replaced this spring, which were quite worn out by the end of last planting season. I'm hoping there's not too much to replace, because I don't want a big repair bill. Luckily, we can do the work in our shop, so we don't have to pay someone else to do it. Every year there is something that needs to be replaced, it seems. No-till planting can be hard on planters, because there is a lot of wear from the plant debris on the surface. This year, it's the seed openers that need replacing, I think. Those are the parts that open up a furrow in the ground for the planter to drop in the seed. You can imagine they would get a little worn by the soil and plant debris after about a thousand acres of planting each year!
This winter has really been a strange one weather-wise. I'm still not quite sure what's in store for us in the upcoming year. I just pray that it's not a crazy series of weather events like last year. We do not need a repeat of 2019 ever again!
Have a great week!