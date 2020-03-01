Rural Route 4: The need for a good freeze

I truly cannot believe that it is March already. Where did the winter go? Then again, we really did not get winter weather like we had last year. Soon we will be heading into the fields and the cycle will start again.
The lack of cold winter weather and snow may prove to be a bit of a problem this year. As I mentioned before, we rely on a good hard freeze to kill parasites that are lurking in the soil. If we don’t get a good deep freeze of the soil, parasite eggs and larvae can overwinter, and emerge in the spring to cause disease problems for both plants and animals.
Corn rootworm, for example, is more of a problem when the ground does not freeze over winter. Intestinal parasites in livestock can be more of a problem if it doesn’t get very cold and stay very cold. Ticks may be a bigger problem for your dog this summer too. There are many others that are somewhat controlled naturally by the weather. Instead, without a winter freeze, we will be forced to use medications and chemicals to kill these parasites so they do not damage our livestock or crops. The same thing happens in the vegetable and fruit industries.
Lack of a good ground freeze also provides less mellowing of the soil. When the clumps of soil and compressed soil freeze, this moves the soil particles around. When the thaw then happens and the water in the soil thaws, those compressed areas of soil are softened again. This is especially important in no-till farming, because we do not till up the soil to “fluff” it up in the spring. It is also important in the areas where you drove through the field, especially in the areas where you drive a lot, like field entrances and the edges of fields where you may have loaded trucks with grain. Freeze-thaw cycles provide a sort of natural tillage for our fields.
We are still busy shipping out loads of hogs from our buildings. There are several more loads this week from what I understand, so may I apologize in advance to my sons’ teachers if they are a bit tired one day this week. We are only halfway done with emptying the barns, so there are a lot more to go.
The corn planter is in the shop, getting its tune-up before spring planting. There are lots of parts lying on the floor in carefully-arranged piles, as each row’s parts are disassembled and eventually reassembled. It’s important not to get things mixed up from one row to another, as each row’s parts may wear slightly differently and fit together slightly differently.
Robb was recently in San Antonio, Texas, at the Commodity Classic. It is a sort of giant farm show, but as many farmers from all over the country attend, it’s also a popular place for many agriculture organizations and businesses to hold meetings. Robb was attending meetings for the soybean association while he was there. He did, however, also get some time to roam the trade show, checking out all the amazing new inventions and developments in agriculture. The technology advances are absolutely astounding. There’s always something new. If you still believe that farming is a quiet pastoral Mom & Pop profession like Green Acres, you are sorely mistaken. I’ve mentioned it before, but agricultural technology is now a major at several land grant universities, including Iowa State university. Engineers and computer experts have mechanized and computerized our field as much as any other in the world’s economy.
Right now, I am interested in seeing whether we get another cold snap before this winter is all over. I suspect we will, but hopefully it won’t last long. I, too, am itching to get into the field and work in my garden. And perhaps I will be able to wash my truck and have it stay clean for more than a day – the joys of living on gravel!