Rural Route 4: The need for a good freeze

I truly cannot believe that it is March already. Where did the winter go? Then again, we really did not get winter weather like we had last year. Soon we will be heading into the fields and the cycle will start again.

The lack of cold winter weather and snow may prove to be a bit of a problem this year. As I mentioned before, we rely on a good hard freeze to kill parasites that are lurking in the soil. If we don’t get a good deep freeze of the soil, parasite eggs and larvae can overwinter, and emerge in the spring to cause disease problems for both plants and animals.

Corn rootworm, for example, is more of a problem when the ground does not freeze over winter. Intestinal parasites in livestock can be more of a problem if it doesn’t get very cold and stay very cold. Ticks may be a bigger problem for your dog this summer too. There are many others that are somewhat controlled naturally by the weather. Instead, without a winter freeze, we will be forced to use medications and chemicals to kill these parasites so they do not damage our livestock or crops. The same thing happens in the vegetable and fruit industries.

