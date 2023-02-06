I don’t know about you, but I am finding this weather very confusing. I think most of the animals and plants outside are as well. With this being an exceptionally warm winter so far, we are not getting the deep freeze that we would like to kill pests and parasites.

In our climate, we are lucky that we usually get a deep winter freeze. This kills off many insects that can bother our livestock or our crops. If we don’t get cold enough weather, more of these may overwinter, resulting in an increased problem this coming growing season.

We worry about parasites on our pastures as well if we don’t get a good freeze. The parasite eggs are quite resistant to the elements, but most of them do freeze and die with extreme winter cold and snow. This reduces the parasite load on the pastures and reduces the amount of parasite eggs that our livestock then eat while grazing. It is an important part of parasite management in animals on pasture.

Having the soil go through a good freeze-thaw cycle also loosens up the soil and reduces any compaction caused by our farm equipment. This is also very important because compaction reduces the ability of seeds to put down roots into the soil. For us, this is especially important as we do not till our soil.

More than anything else, right now I worry when the cold is going to come. After a warmer-than- normal January, we often have a miserable February or March. I certainly don’t want the cold to come in March, when we are starting to think about getting things done outside.

The warmer weather has certainly made it easier to do chores, however, and the cattle have required less feed than normal because some of the ground is not covered in snow. They don’t burn nearly as many calories trying to stay warm when it’s close to freezing outside, compared to zero degrees or lower.

We took advantage of the warm weather this weekend to move some cattle around and bring them home to the farm from a different pasture. These are my son’s cattle, and he wanted to have them closer to home so he can watch them when they get closer to calving time. Of course, that means he now has more chores to do, but that’s part of owning cattle!

The pigs are growing well in their temperature-controlled barn — they really have the best deal of everyone, I think. So far we have not had too much illness in the little pigs as they grow. This is a good thing, as no one likes having to deal with a giant barn full of sick pigs that need medications to help them get better.

Robb has been doing some traveling lately in his new position on the United Soybean Board. He is still a member of the Iowa Soybean Board, though no longer president, but he received an appointment to this national organization this fall. He enjoys meeting people from all over the country and finding ways to promote soybean use nationally as well as internationally. Some of the new products being made from soybeans are quite fascinating — including the rubber soles on Skechers shoes.