Rurral Route 4: Rising prices create optimism on farm

There is a bit of excitement in the ag community right now. Commodity prices are rising, which is something we haven’t seen for about 4 or 5 years. This is great news, because it means that the stored grain we have is gaining in value daily, and the chances of making a profit this coming year are looking better. Now, I don’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched, but when the price of corn or soybeans is finally above the cost of production, a girl’s got to get just a little bit excited.

The rising prices for corn and soybeans have created a little optimism in the farming community that this may finally be the year we turn the corner on what has been a rather rotten period in farming. No, it was never as bad as the 1980’s, but it sure wasn’t good. A lot of farms have lost money for several years, pushing them further and further into debt. Many farmers have been forced to sell out and give up on their family legacy. Some of us who are still going are in a worse financial position than we were 5 years ago. However, we continue on in the face of these challenges because that’s what farmers do. We put our heads down and work harder, finding new ways to bring in income and cut costs.