Rutal Route 4:

Thirdly, some of these crops start regrowing in the spring, which secures the topsoil from erosion due to heavy spring rains or wind. They also increase the microbial activity in the soil earlier in the spring, which leads to a more beneficial growing environment when the grain crops are planted. Nutrients are activated and made more available by the soil microbes. You may see these cover crops in the spring because the cover crop fields green up very early compared to the fields without.

The cover crops are eventually killed off with chemicals or tilled under in the spring (unless they died during the winter and did not regrow). Any nutrients that they had bound up in their leaves or roots then become available for the grain crops that are planted into the soil in the spring. It’s a bit like a giant-sized version of composting in your vegetable garden.

The planting of cover crops is done on a volunteer basis by farmers. There is no requirement to plant cover crops, though the use of cover crops is increasing every year. This is just one of the many ways that farmers are working voluntarily to improve the environment and protect water and soil quality. Unfortunately, it is one of the more expensive ways to improve soil and protect water quality. Sometimes, we work in partnership with the USDA or the state agriculture departments on a cost-share basis to cover the cost of the cover crops. At present, the cost per acre of a cereal rye cover crop is about $8-10/acre for seed alone, plus the cost or time involved in planting it. Luckily, there are long-term benefits to the soil and crop production from repeatedly planting cover crops. Some companies like Cargill are also rewarding cover crop use by the producers from whom they buy grain. Other companies that are not related to agriculture are helping to fund cover crop use in order to show their investors that they are supporting environmentally-sustainable practices in the world. It’s a very complicated and interesting new development.