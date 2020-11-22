Rutal Route 4:

Today I thought I would write a little bit about cover crops on our farm. We started planting cover crops in the late 1990’s, mainly on the corn fields that we chopped for silage. Since then, this has grown to nearly 50% of our fields being planted with cover crops each year.
Cover crops are plants such as cereal rye, oats, winter wheat, tillage radishes and clover that are planted in the late summer or fall so that they start to grow before the winter comes. Cover crops can be planted in several ways. The seed can be dropped onto fields by plane or helicopter in late summer while the corn or soybeans are still growing. The seed then gets washed down to the soil by the rain. Cover crops can also be planted using a seed drill or air seeder after the grain crop has been harvested.
These crops are planted for several reasons. First, they act as scavengers to take up any nutrients such as nitrogen that are remaining in the soil after the grain crop has finished growing. This is beneficial because it keeps the nutrients from leaching out of the soil and into the water table, thereby improving water quality. It also helps bind the nutrients in place for use next growing season.
Secondly, the roots from the cover crops will improve organic matter in the soil. After they die in the winter, the cover crop plants decompose just as compost would, and as the grain crop roots and residue do as well. Increased organic matter allows for increased water holding capacity in the soil, which leads to better crop growth during dry periods.
Thirdly, some of these crops start regrowing in the spring, which secures the topsoil from erosion due to heavy spring rains or wind. They also increase the microbial activity in the soil earlier in the spring, which leads to a more beneficial growing environment when the grain crops are planted. Nutrients are activated and made more available by the soil microbes. You may see these cover crops in the spring because the cover crop fields green up very early compared to the fields without.
The cover crops are eventually killed off with chemicals or tilled under in the spring (unless they died during the winter and did not regrow). Any nutrients that they had bound up in their leaves or roots then become available for the grain crops that are planted into the soil in the spring. It’s a bit like a giant-sized version of composting in your vegetable garden.
The planting of cover crops is done on a volunteer basis by farmers. There is no requirement to plant cover crops, though the use of cover crops is increasing every year. This is just one of the many ways that farmers are working voluntarily to improve the environment and protect water and soil quality. Unfortunately, it is one of the more expensive ways to improve soil and protect water quality. Sometimes, we work in partnership with the USDA or the state agriculture departments on a cost-share basis to cover the cost of the cover crops. At present, the cost per acre of a cereal rye cover crop is about $8-10/acre for seed alone, plus the cost or time involved in planting it. Luckily, there are long-term benefits to the soil and crop production from repeatedly planting cover crops. Some companies like Cargill are also rewarding cover crop use by the producers from whom they buy grain. Other companies that are not related to agriculture are helping to fund cover crop use in order to show their investors that they are supporting environmentally-sustainable practices in the world. It’s a very complicated and interesting new development.
In the end, cover crops are here to stay. They are a beneficial, though sometimes expensive, way we improve the environment and water quality, while also improving our crop yields. I think that the use of cover crops will continue to increase in the future, especially where cost-share options are available for farmers. Next time you drive by a really green field in late fall or in very early spring, you will know that it’s probably cover crops growing, and that farmer is working on improving the world we live in.
Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.
