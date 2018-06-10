Can you dedicate a new bridge even if the bridge isn't open?
Yes.
Residents of Savanna, Illinois, and Sabula, Iowa, intend to do that very thing on Father's Day weekend, Saturday-Sunday, June 16-17, and are inviting the public to join the celebration.
The event will dedicate the new $80 million bridge across the Mississippi River that links Savanna with Sabula. The span is named the Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge in recognition of NASA astronaut Gardner who lived in Savanna, and area military veterans from all generations.
The bridge opened Nov. 17 with a ribbon-cutting by the Illinois Department of Transportation, but then abruptly closed in February. That's because a small access bridge just north of Sabula settled on one end and was immediately declared unsafe and closed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Closure meant that people from Iowa couldn't get to the Mississippi River bridge and people from Illinois couldn't get off. Because of that, the bigger bridge had to be closed, too.
But by that time, the group planning the dedication was so far along with its work that the dozen or so members "never gave any thought" to postponing the event, leader David Engaldo, of Savanna, said.
"We've been working for five months to get the NASA 'Journey to Tomorrow' (exhibit) here and if we were to cancel, we would never get it back in September," Engaldo said last week, referring to the most recent date officials have said the bridge will re-open.
"And for what we're trying to do, we're not dependent on the bridge being open," he said. "We're honoring the bridge's namesake and local veterans."
Astronaut Gardner flew two Space Shuttle missions as a mission specialist; his first was from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 1983, and the second was Nov. 8-16, in 1984.
Gardner died in February 2014 after a hemorrhagic stroke at his Colorado home at the age of 65, but his mother, Alice, who still lives in Clinton, and two daughters from out-of-town are expected to attend the weekend dedication, Engaldo said.
Gov. Rauner also is confirmed for the dedication and plaque unveiling ceremony scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday in Savanna's Marquette Park. Other weekend highlights will include a veterans parade.
Bridge namesake Gardner was born in Fairmont, Minnesota, but grew up in Sherburn, Minnesota, and Savanna. He graduated as valedictorian of his class at Savanna High School, now West Carroll High School, in 1966.
Engaldo, who was class president, describes Gardner as "his best friend in high school" and the "most brilliant and most humble" person he has ever known.
The idea of naming the bridge for Gardner came up two years ago as class members were planning their 50th reunion, Engaldo said. Someone suggested naming the new bridge — known as the Savanna-Sabula bridge since the original opened in 1932 — in his honor.
Engaldo researched the naming process, which requires passage of a resolution in the state legislature, and enlisted the support of Rep. Tony McCombie in the House and Sen. Neil Anderson in the Senate. The resolution passed unanimously in May of 2017, Engaldo said.
The group picked Father's Day weekend for the festivities because, for decades, that has been the weekend of Savanna's annual all-alumni event in which graduates from all classes at the high school return to socialize, so there would be a crowd anyway, Engaldo said.
Construction of the new Mississippi River bridge began in 2015.
The previous bridge opened in 1932 as a private toll bridge and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was imploded in March of this year.
The old bridge had been deemed functionally obsolete because the deck width was only 20 feet when 32 feet is required to meet current traffic standards and 40 feet is required to accommodate additional bicycle traffic, a 2014 IDOT report stated.
In addition, an inspection completed in August 2010 documented more than 100 deficiencies in the structure, according to the IDOT report.