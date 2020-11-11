Sacco named CEO at Happy Joe's, Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen restaurants

Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC has appointed Thomas Sacco, a 30+ year restaurant executive as the new transformational CEO, Chief Happiness Officer and President of its two restaurant brands — Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors, and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen with locations in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

Sacco joined the company in October. He led growth at Ponderosa Steakhouse & Buffet and Bonanza Family Restaurant. In addition, Sacco was instrumental in the national expansion of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shoppes.

Happy Joe’s has an extremely loyal following and offers a fun, family-friendly experience which includes unique pizza creations, pasta, wings, salads, appetizers, and old-fashioned hand-dipped ice cream, as well as a Family Fun Center for kids of all ages to play games.

Tony Sacco's offers full-service casual dining. The fully licensed concept serves authentic hand-crafted, coal fired pizzas, pastas, burgers, and appetizers, along with salads and Panini sandwiches in a unique exhibition-kitchen setting.

“I am extremely excited and honored to work with two unique, fan-favorite concepts that are so different, but both compete extremely well in different pizza segments of the restaurant industry. Both brands offer great growth and financial potential to the hundreds of markets across America where “Happy Places” are needed, especially during these depressing Covid-19 times," said Sacco.

Quad-City Times​

