Sonja Benavidez of Geneseo has help from Jodie Barton, executive director of the New Kingdom Trailriders and Loise Ballanger, the equine manager, getting off Conagher and back into her wheelchair, Tuesday , May 29, 2018, after a 45 minute horseback riding lesson at the New Kingdom Trailriders barn in Sherrard.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

"Saddle up with Sasha," a fundraiser for two Quad-City area equine nonprofit groups, will be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lost Grove Stables, 26675 210th Ave, Eldridge.

The event is planned as a Mitzvah or social action project created by Sasha Baker in honor of her upcoming Bat Mitzvah at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island. Now 13, Sasha has been an avid equine fan since she first sat on a horse when she was 2.

Mitzvah means "good deed." She chose equine-related charities for her project.

Sasha, along with her friends and barn mates, will offer many activities for those attending, including pony rides by donation. Guardians will need to sign a waiver and helmets will be provided. Trained volunteers will escort the riders on the horses and ponies around the arena.

Walking tacos, a bake sale, a tag sale, make-your-own fancy caramel apples and other features will be included, too.

The goal is to raise $1,300 to divide between Schone's Equine Rescue and New Kingdom Trailriders, both nonprofit organizations.

Sasha first was introduced to the rescue work of Deb and Roger Schone when she was a toddler and attended a fundraiser for mistreated and abandoned horses. Schone’s Equine Rescue, in Milan, has been dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused and neglected animals for more than 25 years. To break the cycle of abuse, the rescue educates children about caring for and having proper respect for animals.

As a 26-week premature baby, Sasha overcame many obstacles to become an experienced rider. Other preemies and children who have special needs have been impacted by the equine-assisted programs at New Kingdom Trailriders. Riders learn skills such as staying on task, following direction, increased vocabulary, and experience physical benefits of riding and being in a structured class.

Sasha is an eighth-grader at Bettendorf Middle School. When she is not riding, she enjoys playing soccer with her BSA Evolution team. Sasha is the secretary of her 4-H Club, the Heartland Hoofbeats, and is a member of the school French Club.

The stables offer a place to board, train, and care for horses.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/489415611894716/.

