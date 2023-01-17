'Safe spot' also filled with laughter, energy

It’s a gloomy Tuesday afternoon when the first knock sounds at the door.

A volunteer jumps up to welcome the first of what might be 30 elementary school age students to the bright and colorful “Treat House,” 510 Warren St., for a free after-school program operated by the nonprofit Project Renewal.

“We are a stable spot,” Ann Schwickerath, the organization’s executive director, said.

And while the children do get treats — today it’s Goldfish crackers and juice — the nearly 50-year-old organization provides much more than that.

The first order of business is to ask each child if he or she has homework, and they’ll work on that, maybe using one of 17 computers in the house. When homework is finished, kids are free to play a board game, read a book or just hang out.

Special programs are offered year-round by staff of the Figge Art Museum, Common Chord (formerly the River Music Experience) and the Davenport Public Library.

All the while, Project Renewal volunteers and staff strive to quietly affirm each child. They also try to teach how to resolve squabbles without fighting, use time constructively and interact with “appropriate social behavior,” in the words of the organization’s website.

A visiting newspaper reporter sees an example of this when a volunteer suggests to Isaac, a second-grader, that he should introduce himself to the reporter. Isaac springs from a couch, walks over and extends his hand.

Amy Kersten, of Davenport, now in her ninth year of volunteering at Project Renewal, said her first impression of the place was that it was “filled with laughter and high energy.” It still is, and that’s one of the reasons she stays. Another volunteer, PJ Slobogan, calls it “a happy place to come to.”

At present, 65 children are enrolled, kindergarten through 12th grade.

A change in the past several years is that older children are sticking around.

Previously, kids began drifting away once they got to upper junior high and high school.

“We might not see them anymore,” Schwickerath said. “Maybe it (coming to Project Renewal) wasn’t cool. But more kids have started staying with us longer, into high school.”

And the organization has responded with programs just for them, offered in the evenings so teens who might have after-school extracurricular or part-time jobs can attend.

An emphasis of these programs is career exploration, looking at what the kids might do after high school. To that end, Project Renewal takes the kids on college visits — private and public four-year institutions as well as community college, trade school and apprenticeship programs — and has speakers come in to talk about various lines of work.

Staff also tries to caution the kids on possible pitfalls. In partnership with the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, staff comes in to advise on decision-making, refusal skills, healthy hangouts and identifying trusted friends and adults.

“We’re walking through life with them so they can become productive in society,” Schwickerath said.

And when school is out for the summer, Project Renewal picks up with a robust slate of programming from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

This includes swim lessons; work in math, reading and writing; craft projects and field trips. Kids have visited the Davenport Spray Park and Nahant Marsh in Davenport, the Wapsi Environmental Center near Dixon and Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat center near Wheatland, Iowa. Smaller groups have attended ballgames at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, visited Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley and have volunteered at Bix at Six training runs.

How Project Renewal got its start

The group traces its roots to 1972, when Sister Concetta Bendicente came to Davenport from Chicago to serve her order, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. She moved to the neighborhood just west of downtown and began observing needs — people experiencing homelessness, kids playing on the railroad tracks, elderly people with no family.

She decided she could help and bought a condemned brick house on the corner of 5th and Warren that she fixed up and lived in to be a positive presence in the neighborhood and to serve as a base for helping those she encountered.

“At that time, there weren’t all the great social service organizations there are now,” Ann Schwickerath, executive director of Project Renewal, said. “Sister Concetta did a little bit of everything, providing food, clothes, transportation and helping the homeless and elderly.”

In time, the focus narrowed to children, and efforts were organized in 1974 under the auspices of a nonprofit organization. To serve more children, the organization purchased for park purposes a nearby vacant lot where a 1850s school once stood and, in 2002, a duplex that became the Treat House.

For the first 20 years, the staff was all-volunteer.

In 1993, Ann Schwickerath, then newly graduated from the University of Iowa where she majored in sociology and art education, came to work for the summer and never left.

She became executive director and was the only full-time employee for many years. The organization now has two full-time and three part-time staffers who work year-round, and it generally hires about eight seasonal staffers to help with summer programs, often work-study college students.

The organization’s annual operating budget is about $245,000, with money coming from federal Community Development Block Grants administered by the city of Davenport, grants from area foundations and “a great list of faithful private donors,” Schwickerath said. The budget is expected to increase to $280,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1 with the hiring of an additional staff member and operation of the expanded space.

A point of pride for Project Renewal is that its original brick house is where Mother Teresa stayed in April 1976 when she was in Davenport to receive the Davenport Catholic Interracial Council’s Pacem in Terris award. Mother Teresa was the founder of a religious order of nuns, known for her work with the poor and sick in India and other places in the world. In 2016 she was canonized as a saint.