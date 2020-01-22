'Safe, stable and welcoming': Mayor Mike Matson outlines priorities in entry interview

Mike Matson served on Davenport’s City Council for over a decade before handily winning the mayoral election in November. Recently sworn in, Matson sat down with the Times for an entry interview, discussing his imminent priorities, the city’s gridlocked Civil Rights Commission, the urgent task of mitigating river flooding and public safety.
Q. New leaders sometimes say their election represents a “mandate” from the voters. Did you receive a mandate? If so, on what?
A. No. I haven’t thought of my campaign or election as a mandate ... I want to be a voice for all of Davenport. I want to be the representative and listen to everyone. I have learned and watched and developed my leadership philosophy over many years. I think good leaders do that. They learn and through their experiences of life they develop who they are.
I hope that I can be that representation, that voice, that leader for all of Davenport. That’s what I’ll try and do. I’ll talk to anybody, I’ll listen to anyone, I’ll meet with anyone because I think it’s very important to know — this is an Army term — the ground truth of what’s going on so I can fairly understand the total picture. I’m going to try and be the mayor who’s out and about.
Q. What is your No. 1 priority as mayor?
A. There’s one sentence, and I’ve said this in the campaign and I’ll continue to say it to everyone: I want Davenport to be a safe, stable and welcoming community. Everything we do should focus on that one sentence. With public safety, people talk about crime, and shootings and cars. All of that stuff is starting to trend down. But until you feel safe — which I think most do — that’s got to be every elected official’s priority: the safety of the folks they represent.
‘Stable’ financially and everything else. Whatever it is you do, do it. If we want to bring a new business here, if we want to grow small business, or just take our dog for a walk, you should do it. I think that’s what most people care about. They just want to live their life ... The stability thing is, don’t create controversy or make it difficult for me to live my life.
‘Welcoming’ part: Going to whatever it is you do, you’re welcome here to do it. Raise your family, go to work, run a business, come to Davenport—whatever it is you do, you’re welcome to do it here in Davenport. My role, the government’s role, is how can we help you do that? How can we help you live your life, and not get in the way of you living your life? Obviously we have laws and rules and ordinances because we do need to have, in that stable part, societal things that make it good for everything.
Q. Let’s talk about your first 100 days. What can people expect on the issue of public safety?
A. A well-protected community is the pillar. I’ve asked, already, the [City] Council support for research on finding other tools and methods for us to provide to our folks in public safety so they can better do their job. The example previous is buying the NIBIN [National Integrated Ballistic Information Network] system, the shell casing identifier. Recently, the council approved hundreds of thousands of dollars so when there’s a shots fired, we can find the shell casings. We used to have to send those to Des Moines, the only place in the state of Iowa with a system to identify them. We the Council decided to buy that system and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was a priority. Now we have it, and in as little as a week we get evidence. That system has helped us find people that have committed crimes with guns. You’re going to see me push the gun crime unit enhancement, the NETS [Neighborhoods Energized To Succeed] community policing enhancement. I’ve already started those conversations and we’re going to increase them. ...
Soldiers are sometimes used as administrative folks. The army changed that philosophy so that soldiers are out doing soldier stuff and administration people do administration stuff...I wanted to take that philosophy. I’ve already asked it, we’ve already pushed it, and Ms. Spiegel is already acting on it that we take sworn, badge-wearing public safety folks—police officers mostly in this case—away from administrative tasks as much as we can and put them in police business. And we hire administrative folks to do administrative tasks. We are hiring ... We have asked, and it’s been put in the budget, to hire an analytics person for public safety ... So I’m already starting, and I’ll continue to push for things like that.
Every day since being elected, not even sworn in, every day I’ve met with someone and listened to them about what they’re concerned with. I am going to continue to do that.
Q. What about flooding? What’s the plan over the next three months?
A. I won’t reconstitute the flood task force, but [will] get them together to listen to them. I’m the new mayor, and I want to hear straight from them their thoughts. I’ve already asked the Council to think about hiring a consultant that has some expertise in a river town that lets the river flow with infrastructure to guide us through the future of flooding. Our river’s hugely different. The west end is very different than the downtown which is very different than the east ... I’m not sitting around. I’m asking for support to do things. So far I’ve gotten the support.
Q. What is your plan to right the Civil Rights Commission?
A. We interdicted ourselves into something that was independent. I’m very sensitive and careful of that. Having said that, I’m discussing with many folks, City Council members and others, how to approach this. I am continuing to look at this, to work at this. I am not sitting around. I am not specifically telling people what I am going to do because I have not decided. Having said that, I’m not a commissioner. But I do have influence. I don’t want to cause more conflict than is already there.
I’m talking to people every other day, including commissioners ... and will continue to do that in the short-term. I am seriously talking with folks to make sure we help, don’t hurt.
Q. Will you take action before the February meeting?
A. Probably not before.
Q. Many folks involved say they’re waiting on the mayor.
A. I want to first hear, listen, ask what you think, then based on what we did before, how do I help the situation? I don’t want there to be more conflict. I understand that anything that’s done will probably cause some, but how do I minimize ... Work needs to be done for the betterment of people who need help in the civil rights arena. There have been ideas proposed that I’m considering doing.
Q. Let’s talk about the proposed juvenile assessment center.
A. I work at Central High School. 1,500 kids in that school. 1,450 of them are going to class every day, doing their good thing. Then there’s a few that need help. Some kids need help. Can we get the center going so when the police arrest you, are they a habitual offender? This isn’t a one-size-fits-all. I never believe in a one-size-fits-all. Can we have a center, a place, where we take them instead of jail? Now if you’re habitual, you commit a crime with a gun, there’s one place for you: You’re going to jail. But if you’re a kid that got caught up in something, it’s your first offense, how can we help you get out of this?
Now this requires staffing, money. If we’re all buying into this concept, let’s do it together...I don’t know the human being that hasn’t done a knucklehead thing in their life. There were people that helped me in the Army, that got me squared away. I wasn’t a ‘criminal’ so-to-speak. But I did knucklehead things. ...
I have students who maybe drive a BMW to class because dad bought it for them. And I have kids who don’t know where they’re going to eat tonight, or sleep tonight. They’re in survival mode ... We can’t have the issue three years from now. We have the issue now. Let’s get it going.
Sometimes we discuss the hell out of things. If in four years we’re still discussing this, to me that’s wrong ... I’m going to try to get this going faster.
Q. The attack on this will be: ‘Mike Matson’s soft on crime. Matson wants to send criminals back to the street.’ How do you address this?
A. Let me be absolutely clear: If you commit a violent crime in Davenport, there is one place for you and that is jail. But there are juveniles who need assistance who aren’t committing violent crimes and I think we need to do everything we can to help them get out of that path. This is one tool that can help with that. I’m not soft.
Q. What separates the good cities from the great ones?
A. I’ve lived on the east coast, lived on the west coast, lived in the south, lived overseas. I’ve seen a lot of cities and communities, lived in a lot of them, sent my kids to schools in a lot of them. And every single one I go back to that sentence I keep giving you. Would I want to live there? Would I want to raise my kids there? Is it safe? Is it stable and is it welcoming? I’ve seen yes, in-between and no.
We are a great city. We have things to work on....What I love about the new council is we have a gamut of experience. We have new young folks, we have people that have been on the council a long time and people in between. We have a perspective of different views. I love it....We’re a great city, and we’re going to be better than great.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.