Safer Foundation helping fill labor shortage with unlikely group of candidates

Tough times make tough people. And Jack Fulscher is among the elite.

The product of alcoholic parents and a tumultuous home life, Fulscher found himself trying LSD for the first time as a teenager. He soon got into selling and was quickly caught by an undercover cop. Fulscher was facing a Class X felony charge and six to 30 years in prison. He was 17.

With the help of his dad and a few family members, a defense attorney was hired and his charges were dropped down to Class 1 and 2 felonies. Fulscher was sent off to boot camp in Golconda, Ill., and was released after "120 days in hell" at the age of 18.

Upon release, he was able to score an apprenticeship at a tattoo shop and continued with that career for the next few decades. Fulscher still found himself in trouble with the law periodically but managed to open his own tattoo shop.

Despite the rocky start, his story was coming closer to a happy ending. Fulscher knew he couldn't right his wrongs, but he knew Safer Foundation could help change his future. And it did.

"Once COVID hit, I decided to put everything in storage and see what happens," he said.

Fulscher reached out to Safer and was able to find a job as an industrial painter. But, he wanted more out of life.

"I wanted to see if there was another alternative to being broke, or if I was just stuck tattooing," he said.

After several job switches, he eventually landed at Deere, which he took to like "a fish to water."

"I took and followed the instructions. I put in the work. I put in the time, and put in the effort, and now I get to reap the rewards," he said.

Fulcher's story is just one of hundreds. Safer Foundation helps those who were impacted by the criminal legal system find jobs.

Assistant Director Brian Monroe said the nonprofit generally has about 30 businesses willing to hire those with a record. Since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a steep labor shortage, that number has jumped to about 45 participating businesses.

In fiscal year 2022, Safer placed 130 people in jobs. Erica Lee, the director for Safer, said the organization historically has run into the problem of having more people than available jobs. But, that's not always a bad thing.

Being able to tell employers they have potential employees who are ready to work strengthens Safer's chances of placing clients in good jobs. Now, the numbers are slightly down due to work from home jobs and government subsidies being given out because of the pandemic.

However, Safer is still busy every day helping clients like Fulscher find a job that fits them. This is essential for them moving forward, Monroe added.

"There's a lot of research out there that proves for individuals coming back into the community, having a job is critical to their stability and moving forward," he said.

Safer screens the potential employees to make sure they will be good fits in a given work environment.

"The employment services program is designed not just so that individuals get a job ... but to get them in with an employer that is a good fit for them so they'll be interested and stay engaged," Monroe said.

The only qualifications to participate in the program, Lee said, are to be older than 18 and affected by the criminal legal system in some way. That does not mean they have to have a record only that they are impacted by one.

Monroe said many employers have reported the Safer employees are some of the best they have. The goal of Safer is to reduce recidivism, he said, and this is step one.

Because the program is powered by a grant provided by the State of Illinois, only Rock Island County residents can apply. However, they can be placed in jobs on both sides of the river. With the severe labor shortage, that has become an advantage when it comes to placing more clients, he said.

"Because of COVID and because of the worker shortage ... we have employers now that we have been trying to work with now all of a sudden saying, 'Let's talk again,'" he said.

Kraft, Sterilite and John Deere are just few of the companies Safer works with, Monroe said. Most jobs available are entry level, but for individuals willing to learn a trade and receive certification, Safer will help them accomplish that.

Once the client is placed in a job, Safer follows up with them periodically for the first year. Monroe said many clients have reported this is crucial for them because it helped them feel motivated knowing someone is there to help them if they need it.

Ramsey Clark, an East Moline resident, was referred to Safer through a friend. He was able to set up an interview and enrolled in the CDL program. Upon graduation, he was able to find a job almost immediately.

"I always knew that I was looking for ways to better myself, so I knew getting my CDL would increase my hirability," he said.

Clark said Safer helped give him the jump he needed to get out of his "dead-end job" and move on to a career that would benefit him. Safer, he said, made all the difference.

"It doesn't really matter when you get there. It just matters that you get there eventually," he said. "I'm just trying to be better today than I was yesterday."

A positive outlook is what keeps Fulscher motivated, too. He lives by the universal law of attraction.

"I can either put out negativity and I can do negative things and I can have a bad outlook on things," he said, "or I can try to find the good in things."

The good in things is what Fulscher hopes future employers keep in mind when considering whether to hire someone with a record. Wrongs cannot be righted, but they can be learned from.

"It's quite simple: All saints have a past and all sinners can have a future," he said.