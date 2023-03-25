The 18th annual Safer Sacks fundraiser for the Safer Foundation will be held on Thursday, April 20th. Safer Sacks has become a community favorite and the organization’s most successful fundraiser, according to a news release.

“Last year we sold more than 1,700 lunches to area businesses, organizations and individuals,” said Safer director Erica Lee. “This year we have set a goal of selling 2,000, which will take us back to pre-COVID numbers. One-hundred percent of money raised will stay in the Quad-Cities, allowing us to provide supportive services to individuals on the road to a better future.”

Each year, Safer Foundation staff, board members, Quad-Cities mayors, individuals served, public partners, employers and volunteers come together to assemble, promote, and sell sack lunches throughout the community. Each lunch consists of a ham/turkey/cheese on a croissant, chips, cookies and fruit.

Proceeds support Safer’s Youth Empowerment Program, I-MATTER Young Adult Partnership, Employment Services and Achieving Change Together programs. Lunches purchased can be picked up on the 20th between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Deliveries in the Quad Cities are available for orders of six or more.

Each lunch comes at a cost of $7, or $8 for deliveries, and can be picked up at the main drive-thru, which is the east entrance to the JB Young Opportunity Center (Davenport Community School District building), 1702 North Main Street. Donations may also be made online and orders placed through SaferSacks@SaferFoundation.org.

The Safer Foundation provides services designed exclusively for people with criminal records. Its vision is equal employment opportunities for people impacted by the criminal legal system thereby improving the socio-economic well-being of the individual, their family, and the community.

In addition to its Safer Sacks fundraiser during Second Chance month, Safer Foundation will be raising awareness of the need to give second chances to deserving community members by hosting a Re-entry Simulation event on Thursday, April 27th, from 9:30 a.m. until noon at 605 North Main Street in Davenport, the Seventh Judicial District building.

The goal of the free simulation is for participants to gain an understanding of the significant obstacles faced by men and women released from incarceration and returning home to their communities. Participants will be given an opportunity to take part in an interactive learning experience through assigned profiles. Individuals interested in participating in or volunteering for this event should contact BetterFuture@SaferFoundation.org.