Friends of Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, will host a free birthday party from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in honor of the 150th anniversary of John Hauberg’s birth date.
Hauberg, a Rock Island lawyer and philanthropist who died in 1955 at the age of 85, was a giant of his time, making an astonishing number of contributions to what is now the Quad-City community.
Leading the charge to have the wooded, 208-acre Black Hawk tract set aside and preserved as a state park in the 1920s was but one of many accomplishments. Had it not been for him, this urban forest might be a neighborhood filled with houses today.
Also on the Hauberg contribution list are helping to establish the entire Rock Island County Forest Preserve system in the 1940s and leaving behind an extensive collection of writings, interviews, photographs and artifacts that speak to the history of the area's American Indians and early European settlers. It is housed at Augustana College.
The birthday party will include a performance at 2:15 p.m. of a play about Hauberg, written by Chuck Oestreich, of Rock Island, followed by cake and beverages.
Hauberg was married to Susanne Denkmann, an heir to a fortune made in lumbering, and together they founded and supported many groups and organizations that will have exhibits in the Watch Tower Lodge that day.
In addition to the forest preserve and the Augustana College Special Collections department that houses Hauberg's papers, these include the Black Hawk Hiking Club, Rock Island County Historical Society, the Hauberg Civic Center (the Haubergs' former home) and the Quad-City Archeological Society.
The Watch Tower Lodge is at 1510 46th Ave. (Blackhawk Road).
For more information, call 309-788-9536 or www.blackhawkpark.org.