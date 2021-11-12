Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance
Applications for Christmas assistance is now being accepted by the Davenport and Moline Salvation Army locations through Nov. 24.
Families that are in need of toys for children up to age 15 and holiday food boxes can make an appointment by calling 563-324-4808 for Scott County residents and 309-764-2811 for Rock Island County residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Salvation Army of the QCA has helped more than 584 households with more than 978,000 dollars in homeless prevention assistance and served more than 1,390 people with more than 30,891 nights of shelter.
Those wanting to contribute can do so through the Angel Tree locations throughout the Quad Cities To find out one of our Angel Tree locations or how to host an angel tree, visit www.SAQuadCities.org.
— Quad-City Times
Free drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway
Molina Healthcare of Illinois and Focus Fundamentals LLC will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway event.
The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, at 849 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Three hundred bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags will include stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake mix, cake frosting, macaroni and cheese, and gravy mix.
Chicken, turkey or ham will also be available, while supplies last.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while event staff load the food in their trunks. Masks are required.
Bettendorf Lions Club hosts chili supper
Bettendorf Lions Cub is having a chili supper Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bettendorf Middle School, 2400 18th St., Bettendorf. Please use the entrance at the stop light. The club will serve chili, white chicken chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, corn muffins and tossed salad. Adults $8; military $5, 12 and under $3; family $20. Alternative foods will be available for those who don’t eat chili.
Lions Club will be accepting donations for families dealing with childhood cancer.
Ex-kennel operator sentenced after 29 dogs killed in fireWHEATON, Ill. — The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a fire will spend 20 days in a county jail.
Garrett Mercado’s sentence was announced Tuesday by DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.
Berlin’s office had sought a sentence of 180 days in jail.
Mercado, 32, also was sentenced to two years probation followed by four years of conditional discharge during which time he will only be allowed to own one dog.
He was found guilty last month of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties.
Prosecutors have said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.
The fire at the kennel led Illinois lawmakers to approve new legislation that requires kennels in the state to always be staffed and have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed that legislation into law in August 2019.
Federal agents seize 100 kilograms of cocaine in Chicago
CHICAGO — Federal agents have seized 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cocaine in Chicago.
Three people were arrested, and a private plane was seized as part of last Wednesday’s operation, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois said Monday in a release.
The cocaine was part of a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline.
Eighty kilograms (176 pounds) were found in a vehicle in the city’s River North neighborhood, while another 20 kilograms (44 pounds) were taken from a hotel room along Chicago’s Gold Coast, according to criminal complaints filed in federal court.
The drugs allegedly had been flown into an airport in Gary, Indiana, earlier Wednesday from Houston. The flight originated southwest of Mexico City in Toluca, Mexico.
A 30-year-old man from Toluca and a 25-year-old man from Columbus, Indiana, were arrested Wednesday in downtown Chicago. A 39-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday.
A warrant was obtained Monday to seize the plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet.
Jury convicts Chicago gang’s reputed leader of racketeering
CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a Chicago street gang’s reputed leader on charges alleging that he directed the gang in committing four killings and other violent crimes over the course of two decades.
Jurors convicted Labar Spann, 44, on Monday of racketeering conspiracy charges. He now faces a mandatory life sentence, with his sentencing hearing set for March 9 and 10.
A total of 18 witnesses, including some of Spann’s top henchmen, identified him as the leader of the Four Corner Hustlers. Prosecutors described the gang as a group of West Side robbers, drug dealers and killers.
Prosecutors alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after he was shot and paralyzed in 1999. He was charged in a sweeping 2017 indictment which alleged he conspired with others to commit six gangland murders from 2000 to 2003.
Jurors found that Spann had participated in Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel’s 2003 contract killing. But they found that prosecutors had not proven his involvement beyond a reasonable doubt in two of the other five slayings charged in the indictment, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino told jurors Spann committed crimes with “reckless abandon” and in “spectacular fashion” in order to bolster his reputation on Chicago’s West Side.
“The point was to keep people in fear,” Storino said.
Defense attorney Steven Shobat said told jurors that the state’s case was built on unreliable witnesses.
