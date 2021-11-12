Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

Applications for Christmas assistance is now being accepted by the Davenport and Moline Salvation Army locations through Nov. 24.
Families that are in need of toys for children up to age 15 and holiday food boxes can make an appointment by calling 563-324-4808 for Scott County residents and 309-764-2811 for Rock Island County residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Salvation Army of the QCA has helped more than 584 households with more than 978,000 dollars in homeless prevention assistance and served more than 1,390 people with more than 30,891 nights of shelter.
Those wanting to contribute can do so through the Angel Tree locations throughout the Quad Cities To find out one of our Angel Tree locations or how to host an angel tree, visit www.SAQuadCities.org.
Quad-City Times