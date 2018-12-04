With three weeks remaining in this year’s Salvation Army Make A Difference Campaign, the number of volunteer bell ringers and total donations are down compared to previous years.
This year’s campaign currently is at $225,000 toward a goal is $825,000, and 850 volunteer hours toward a goal of 2,500 hours.
"The donations from the Make A Difference Campaign account for more than half of our annual budget," said Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator, Maj. Scott Shelbourn. "This provides shelter, food, and other basic needs to individuals and families in need.
"The Salvation Army has provided more than 2,300 nights of shelter since the beginning of, October," he said. "The need is urgent and real."
The Salvation Army serves individuals and families throughout the year. Continued public support through the Make A Difference Campaign is needed to ensure the continuation of these essential programs.
To donate or volunteer to ring bells, contact Bill Horrell at 563-324-4808 or visit salvationarmyqc.org.