The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities will collect school supplies during its annual “Stuff the Bus” event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the four Quad-City Walmart stores.
Supplies will be distributed to low-income, homeless, and needy children in the Quad-Cities.
Needed item include pencils, pens, wide-ruled notebooks and loose-leaf paper pocket folders, crayons, glue and glue sticks, erasers, and dry erase markers.
For a complete list go to www.saquadcities.org.
The Quad-City community donated nearly 10,000 school supply items during last year's Salvation Army Stuff the Bus school supply drive.
Items will be distributed from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8.
In Iowa, the location is the Army Corps at 3400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
In Illinois, the location is the Salvation Army Heritage Temple, 2200 5th Ave., Moline.
Parents are asked to bring identification for each child, kindergarten through eighth grade to the distribution site.