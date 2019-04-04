Since leaving its large brick building on Davenport's 6th Street last summer, the Salvation Army has provided more emergency shelter to homeless people than it did previously, because it is not constrained by a limited number of rooms.
Under a new model of service, homeless people are housed mostly in extended-stay motels, Bill Horrell, of the Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities, said. Now it can rent as many rooms as it can afford, with money always being a limiting factor.
In the six months between October of 2018 and March, the Salvation Army provided 92 families with 7,7321 total emergency shelter nights, an increase of 2,997 shelter nights over the same period a year earlier, Horrell said.
In vacating the 307 W. 6th St. address, the Salvation Army moved to a former insurance company building at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. It is up and running, but the building is still being renovated to its final configuration. That is expected to be finished in July, Horrell said.
Increased service to the homeless was announced this week in a news release that also included updates on the Salvation Army's goal of helping people find permanent homes and its role as the lead agency in the Scott and Rock Island county coordinated entry program for those experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.
Helping people keep/find permanent homes
The old building, nicknamed "the Sally," had eight apartments for emergency shelter and 18-19 for transitional housing, depending on family size, Horrell said.
Under its new model, the Salvation Army doesn't offer transitional housing anymore. In addition to emergency shelter, its emphasis now is on keeping people in their homes, perhaps with rental assistance, and finding people in emergency shelters a permanent home by, again, offering rental assistance as well as working with local landlords and other area agencies to secure a suitable place.
"It's better to keep families in their homes" because it provides a stable address and stable school location for children, Horrell said.
Since October, 137 families, totaling 429 people, have received help to stay in their homes.
They also had the option of entering the Army's new Pathway of Hope initiative, sort of like having a personal trainer to break the cycle of chronic homelessness by helping with employment, budgeting and education. Eight families will graduate from the program this week, Horrell said.
'Coordinated Entry' results
Since Jan. 2, the Salvation Army has served as the lead agency of the Coordinated Entry program for Scott and Rock Island counties. This is a federally mandated program in which anyone who is homeless or facing a housing crisis comes to one location, is assessed, then referred to the agency (or agencies) that can best help them.
In the first three months of providing this service, the Salvation Army saw 131 clients and determined that 95 met the government's guidelines as homeless, Horrell said. People who have a relative or friend with an available couch are not considered homeless, Horrell explained.
In addition to the Salvation Army itself, the eight agencies offering emergency shelter include Humility Homes & Services, Christian Care and King's Harvest. About a dozen other agencies are on board for other kinds of services.