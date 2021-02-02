Salvation Army of Quad Cities exceeds 2020 Rescue Christmas Campaign goal

The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities exceeded its 2020 Rescue Christmas goal of $650,000, raising $778,190. Of that total, $266,177 came from red kettles alone.
“The Salvation Army of the QCA made a call for help to Rescue Christmas in 2020, and our community answered at the red kettle,” said Major Robert Doliber, Quad-Cities Area Coordinator. “In a year of unprecedented need and the challenges of reduced in-person shopping, we expected a possible 50% decrease in fundraising at the red kettle. Instead, we were able to exceed our goal and provide help to so many in need."
Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army’s area year-round programs and services, such as shelter nights for families, Rapid Rehousing, food boxes, seasonal services, disaster services, and emergency one-time assistance for individuals and families both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related.
For more information: SAQuadCities.org.
Quad-City Times