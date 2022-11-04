Salvation Army of the QCA sets Red Kettle Campaign goal of $770,000

While the rain made for a typical November day, the holiday season was in full bloom inside Hy-Vee on Friday afternoon — small pine trees, a brass band playing festive tunes and a red kettle waiting to be filled.

The Salvation Army of the QCA kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign with the announcement of its fundraising and volunteer hours goals. The nonprofit hopes to raise $770,000 during and after the holidays and record 2,500 volunteer hours from bell-ringing and gift distribution.

Robert Doliber, Quad Cities coordinator for the Salvation Army, said the organization actually surpassed its current goal last year, beating the 2021 goal of $750,000 by just over $30,000. They didn't want to set a really lofty goal because of inflation and other struggles the public is facing.

"We want it to be realistic," Doliber said. "I know people — not only the people we serve, but the people in the public, our donors — are all dealing with the same inflation, and their giving dollars may not be the same as they have been. So we don't want to be unrealistic and shoot for the moon, but we do believe in the generous public."

The goal of amassing 2,500 volunteer hours has remained unchanged for the past couple of years, Doliber said, since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the number of volunteers signing up.

Bell-ringers will man kettles at 40 locations throughout the Quad-Cities starting this month and remain until the end of January. Money raised through the kettle initiative makes up around 40% of the Salvation Army's yearly budget, Doliber said.

"I've always said that an unmanned kettle is an empty kettle," Doliber said.

Representatives from the Salvation Army's partners, including Hy-Vee and Ascentra Credit Union, attended the announcement alongside volunteers and supporters of the nonprofit. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said during the announcement that the city was eager to help in the nonprofit's mission of giving aid to those in need.

"The city of Davenport, certainly the Quad-Cities is happy to partner in any way necessary to help folks who who deservingly have some needs, especially during the holiday season," Matson said. "Of course, there's needs all the time, but if we can draw attention a little bit more now and achieve this goal, to help folks on behalf of the Davenport and myself, I'm just honored to be a piece of it."