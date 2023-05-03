Chuck Roberson had an appointment Tuesday afternoon, so he paddled the flooded portion of his street on Campbell's Island.

The Mississippi River may have crested at 21.51 feet Monday in Rock Island and Davenport, but the water is still high in places like Campbell's Island, which is off the shores of East Moline.

"Flooding is no surprise on this part of the Mississippi River," the 80-year-old Roberson said after he moored his canoe on a neighbor's front yard along Island Avenue. "Sometimes it's best to have a boat or a canoe to get around."

Roberson opened the back hatch of his maroon Subaru Crosstrek, took off his hip waders, put on a pair of leather loafers he stores in the vehicle and considered whether he wanted a turkey, ham or roast beef sandwich for lunch.

Lunch, dinner and shelter

Roberson was parked near the long-ago-abandoned Island Fire Station, which has served for the Salvation Army's lunch and dinner site for nearly two weeks.

The site on Campbell's Island is one of four where meals and plenty of bottled water are available. The other sites are:

• Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Dr. in Bettendorf.

• Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge St. in Buffalo.

• Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport.

Kathleen Duvall is a Red Cross volunteer who traveled from Rochester, Illinois, near Springfield to help people dealing with the flood.

"We are handing out about 110 meals per day, lunch and dinner," Duvall said. "The lunches we serve here are from Hy-Vee, and we try to do hot dinners, but the wind has really limited what we've been able to do the last few days."

Duval said the high water and high winds made a dangerous mix for some of the residents on the island.

"We know there have been some people stuck in their homes for the last few days. Because of the wind and the water, it's just too treacherous for people," she said. "We have had quite a few people show up in their boats. Nearly half the road that runs around the island is covered in water."

'A singular place'

Roberson said he was raised on the island until he left for the Navy when he was 18 years old.

He and his wife, Patricia Shea, moved back to the island "in 2003 or 2004."

"The house I owned was a little place at the time, maybe 1,200 square feet," Roberson said. "Back then, I thought maybe we would sell the place, but then we decided to use it as a summer home. We lived in Webster Groves, near St. Louis, at the time.

"Well, my wife decided to retire early. So we decided to expand the house here, make it waterproof, and live here all year."

Roberson said even though he grew up on the island, he really wasn't a native.

"What you have here are families — clans, really," he said. "I mean clan with a C, like the Scottish families. There are families who have lived here for a long time. It makes this a very singular place."

The flood, for that reason, is no surprise to the vast majority of people who call the island home. People know each other and help one another where they can, Roberson said.

"Now I think I'll grab the wife and a sandwich, and I'll be off to my appointment," Roberson said.

Red Cross shelter locations

There are shelters available for those who lose access to their homes during the flood.

The site in Davenport is located at the former Select Specialty Hospital at 1111 W. Kimberly Road. Anyone can access the shelter using the entrance on the Marquette Street side.

Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, at 1201 13th St. in Moline, serves as the shelter on the Illinois side.

Anyone seeking shelter there is reminded to bring needed medications, as well as hygiene items for all family members. Pets are welcome at the Davenport site, but kennels, cages and pet food must be supplied by the pet's owners.

