With the continued frigid temperatures projected this week, The Salvation Army is opening two sites for a temporary respite from the cold.

Through Friday, the corps at 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, and 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, will offer a place to get in out of the elements from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Masks will be provided for those needing them, along with a few simple snacks. Social distancing will be maintained, and guests should not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Quad-City Times​

