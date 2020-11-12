Salvation Army red kettles return to Quad-Cities area for the holidays

"We've seen more people needing shelter and asking for food boxes, but I don't know if I can quantify that … it's a good guess that the need will increase, but it's too early to quantify that," he said.

Area residents were coming and going out of the grocery store around 1 p.m. Thursday. Some stopped to give coins or paper money in the red kettle while others kept walking in.

Regardless if the person gave money, Herron would often ask how they were doing or wish them a nice day.

The Davenport man said the work is satisfying, particularly this year where the need is even more present with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That is one of the reasons why individuals can donate virtually and there is information at each red kettle about donating electronically.

"Every once in a while" someone stops to get information on how to donate virtually, whether its scanning a barcode with a smart phone or reading where to give, Herron said.

A virtual kettle is available at salarmy.us/davenportkettle or salarmy.us/molinekettle, and information is available at each kettle to pay via Apple Pay, Google Play or scanning the QR Code.