Salvation Army red kettles return to Quad-Cities area for the holidays

The bells are ringing again.
The Salvation Army has kicked off its annual red kettle campaign and is accepting both in-person and virtual donations this year amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. More than $7,000 was collected in area kettles last weekend.
Nathan Herron, 51, Davenport, is in his second year of working with the organization and was ringing his bell on a sunny Thursday afternoon outside of the Hy-Vee on the corner of Utica Ridge Road and 53rd Street in northeast Davenport.
"I like to be able to help out the Salvation Army and help out what they do, where the need is great," Herron said while wearing a face covering.
Herron is a paid ringer and works 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and ringers don't work on Sundays and holidays, such as Thanksgiving. He had gloves and a stocking cap tucked in the pockets of his Pittsburgh Steelers coat for later, when the temperatures may dip with the sunset.
Major Robert Doliber, Quad-Cities Coordinator for The Salvation Army, said this year's "Rescue Christmas" goal is $650,000, and about half of that comes from kettles in Scott and Rock Island counties.
That's a 9% increase from last year, and about $598,000 was brought a year ago.
Doliber said Christmas applications will begin next week through the end of November.
"We've seen more people needing shelter and asking for food boxes, but I don't know if I can quantify that … it's a good guess that the need will increase, but it's too early to quantify that," he said.
Area residents were coming and going out of the grocery store around 1 p.m. Thursday. Some stopped to give coins or paper money in the red kettle while others kept walking in.
Regardless if the person gave money, Herron would often ask how they were doing or wish them a nice day.
The Davenport man said the work is satisfying, particularly this year where the need is even more present with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That is one of the reasons why individuals can donate virtually and there is information at each red kettle about donating electronically.
"Every once in a while" someone stops to get information on how to donate virtually, whether its scanning a barcode with a smart phone or reading where to give, Herron said.
A virtual kettle is available at salarmy.us/davenportkettle or salarmy.us/molinekettle, and information is available at each kettle to pay via Apple Pay, Google Play or scanning the QR Code.
"There's a lot of technological ways to give their donations healthily and help 'Rescue Christmas in need,'" Doliber said, echoing this year's theme.
But the majority of donors are still those who put coins or cash into the red kettle, which is cleaned throughout the shift and deep-cleaned at the end of every shift.
"It seems like most (people) give on the way in" to the store, Herron said.
"Thank you now. Happy holidays now," was Herron's frequent message to those who gave.
The Salvation Army continues to seek volunteer bell ringers for its 40 locations in the Quad-Cities. Those looking to sign up can do so online at www.registertoring.com, to schedule either a full shift or a two-hour shift.
Each volunteer is required to watch a training video, about 5 to 6 minutes long, on coronavirus protocols, such as wearing a face covering and social distancing, "to protect the bell ringer and the customer and the donors," Doliber said.
