Salvation Army seeks school supply donations

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities and Walmart are teaming up for the Stuff the Bus with school supplies campaign August 7-9.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, buses and volunteers will not be out in the parking lot taking donations. Instead, Stuff the Bus bins will be placed inside Walmart for shoppers to drop off school supplies.

“Even though schools are looking at a blended format of remote and in- person learning, youth are still in need of supplies for schoolwork and projects, as physical supplies will still be necessary to complete some tasks,” said Major Robert Doliber, the Salvation Army Quad Cities coordinator.

People can donate school supplies at any of the four Quad-City Walmart stores. A list of suggested supplies will be posted next to the collection bin. August 7 and 8 are “sales tax free” days in Iowa.

Last year, more than 15,000 items were donated at area Walmart stores.

“Our children are our future, and this collaboration of over 30 years between The Salvation Army and Walmart is an opportunity to provide our youth with the supplies needed to be successful during the school year,” Doliber said.

