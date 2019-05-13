Davenport, Iowa City officials inspect the area near River Drive and Pershing Avenue on Monday, May 13, 2019. The area is where the temporary flood wall created from HESCO barriers breeched, flooding several blocks of the downtown on Tuesday, April 30.
Workers from Werners Restoration of Colona, IL clean flood damage outside and inside of Abernathy's on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa Davenport, Monday, May 13, 2019. The area flooded on Tuesday, April 30.
Receding floodwaters left its mark on vehicles near the Peterson Paper Company Apartments on Pershing Ave. in downtown Davenport, Iowa Monday, May 13, 2019.
A City of Davenport vehicle sprays mud from a section of Pershing Ave. near River Drive Monday, May 13, 2019.
Floodwaters have receded showing sections of HESCO barriers that tipped over flooding several blocks of the downtown on Tuesday, April 30.
Seventy people took advantage of the Salvation Army donation center in Davenport on its first day, Development Director Bill Horrell said.
The center opened after historic flooding in the Quad-Cities. The river dropped below major flood stage for the first time in nearly 50 days on Sunday.
"We had several people that stopped by the location Friday and Saturday, we're back open this week. Open through this week and at least next week," Horrell said.
The donation center, 320 West Kimberly Road Suite 2, Davenport, in the former Office Max outside NorthPark Mall, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
They are still in need of donations, including cleaning supplies, prepackaged snack goods, dehumidifiers and cleaning gloves, Horrell said.
The community reaction has been "very positive," Horrell said. "The community has stepped up, we've had several people calling me, calling the Salvation Army, calling the other sites wondering what we needed, asking what items were needed," he said, adding volunteers are needed to man the site. Shifts are from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 1:30-6 p.m.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa will help those affected by the flooding who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available to those who qualify. The program is funded by the state of Iowa through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. Case management services have no income guidelines.
Residents in Scott County impacted by flooding can apply for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program, which provides aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses. The federal Individual Assistance program can provide homeowners, renters, and businesses grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs.
To apply, register online at disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Central Standard Time seven days a week. Scott County residents who have already registered for federal Individual Assistance do not need to re-apply.
For more information on flood recovery resources available to Iowans, visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov or contact 2-1-1.
Unemployment Assistance
Scott County residents are now eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Applications must be filed by June 12, 2019 for Scott County. Individuals may receive up to 27 weeks of benefits. To be eligible, applicants must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused by a direct result of the flood, must be a U.S. national or qualified alien, do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state, must have worked or been self-employed in Scott County, and establish that work was their primary source of income.
Also eligible are those who cannot work because of physical damage or destruction as a direct result of a disaster, due to an injury caused by the disaster, among other qualifications.
To apply, applicants will need their Social Security Number and name and address of their last or prospective employer to file for DUA. They must provide proof at time of filing or within 21 days of filing that they were employed or self-employed at the time of the disaster. They may also require a copy of their most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs.
Other programs include grant programs from the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation.
Clean-up work continues
Davenport public works and fire department staff are scraping up mud and washing roads, according to Davenport spokesman Kurt Allemeier.
"Due to the amount of sediment on River Drive, it will likely be several more days until we can fully clean," he said in a statement. "Some areas are still covered in water and not accessible to clean. We will continue to update our flood maps on our website as roadways are re-opened. Re-opening roads will also be dependent upon an inspection of the road to verify there is no pavement failure."
The city will begin to clean up the area near the HESCO barrier breach at 2nd and Pershing tomorrow, Allemeier said.
"I would expect the clean-up to last at least through Friday if conditions stay favorable," he said. "If we get unfavorable weather, it may take a bit longer."
