The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities will collect school supplies during its annual Stuff the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the four Quad-Cities Walmart stores.
Community members are encouraged to donate school supplies that will be distributed to low-income and homeless children in the Quad-Cities. Needed items include pencils, pens, wide-ruled notebooks and more. For a complete list, go to saquadcities.org.
The items will be distributed from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. In Iowa, the distribution location will be the Salvation Army Corps at 3400 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport. The Illinois distribution site will be the Salvation Army Heritage Temple at 2200 5th Ave. in Moline.
Parents are asked to bring identification for each child, kindergarten through eighth grade, to the distribution site.