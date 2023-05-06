The Salvation Army plans to have cleaning supplies available for people cleaning up the mess left behind as the Mississippi River flood waters recede.

There will be two locations, one in Davenport, the other in Moline, according to a news release posted on the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The kits are free, but a drivers license is required to pick one up.

Davenport:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday through Friday at 100 Kirkwood Ave. Anyone who needs more information can call 563-324-4808.

Moline:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Thursday at 2200 5th Ave. People needing more information can call 309-764-2811.