Salvation Army, Walmart to 'stuff the bus' this weekend

The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, as they are forced to to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.

To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart locations to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 at Quad-City Walmart locations.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s website (www.SAQuadCities.org) to view the Amazon Wish List to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.

The Salvation Army provides day camp, after-school programs, and extracurricular activities to help kids and families succeed.

All supplies collected will be distributed to families in the community where they are given, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Quad-City Times​

