Santa, baby

After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
A Davenport man on probation in Scott County for peddling meth and vehicle theft, and an Eldridge woman were arrested after they were found in…
Skylight Luxury Lounge will hold its grand opening New Year's Eve.
Local restaurants that choose to remain open Christmas Day are used to plenty of customers stopping by for a holiday meal.
The Rock island County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed Wednesday in a crash at 53rd Street and John Deere Road.
Aasha Ablett is on the public bus with her son by 5 a.m. By the end of the day, her daily commute has taken several hours.
A dispensary along Avenue of the Cities in Moline is getting closer to receiving the green light to begin construction.
The Moline Police Department is on scene at a serious crash with injuries at 53rd and John Deere Road.
Personal purchases on Eldridge's credit card by its former clerk appear likely to reach thousands of dollars.
An Arctic front is bringing much colder air to the Quad-City region later in the week, and there is the possibility of a significant snow even…