SANTA FUND: 82-year-old Rock Island man's health issues create struggle to reach bedroom

"I'm very, very thankful and very happy that I have people who think of me like that," Ndabazaniye said in Kirundi, translated by Ndikumwenimana Isabella, his granddaughter. "It's just the Holy Spirit that is working through everybody."

Ndabazaniye grew up in Burundi, a land-locked country in East Africa. He was forced to leave the country with his family in the early 1970s to escape genocide, and moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then neighboring Rwanda. His family had to flee again during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and found refuge at a camp in Tanzania. Isabella was later born in the camp.

The family emigrated to the U.S. in 2007 and moved to Rock Island around three years later. He hopes to figure out a way to go back to Burundi someday and see if he can get medication to help with his back and leg. A family friend who also moved to the area found St. Mary's, and they have been attending ever since.

Coleman said Ndabazaniye is well-loved and respected by everyone at St. Mary's, and the congregation wanted to help him out if they could. In addition to attending services, Ndabazaniye also teaches Catholic choir music in Kirundi, a reminder from when he used to teach and work at the church where he grew up.