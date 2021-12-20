SANTA FUND: 82-year-old Rock Island man's health issues create struggle to reach bedroom

Stanislas Ndabazaniye has been plagued with back and leg pain for almost as long as he can remember. What began as discomfort became debilitating over the years, severely limiting his movement.
The 82-year-old's battle with COVID-19 over the summer only exacerbated his struggle with moving. He was bedridden for weeks after returning home from the hospital, unable to attend services at St. Mary's Catholic Church or even head down to the first floor of his Rock Island home.
Ndabazaniye only regained the strength to come downstairs a few weeks ago. He came down to speak with a reporter slowly, back stooped but gait steady with a cane, happy to welcome guests.
He received $1,000 from the Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, a program that raises money annually to help Illinois Quad-Citians in need of items like clothes, furniture and other items. Ndabazaniye will use the funds to purchase a bed for the first floor of his house, so he and his wife have easier access to good sleep.
Donate to the fund at qconline.com/santafund.
Christine Coleman with St. Mary's Catholic Church nominated Ndabazaniye to receive the funds. Ndabazaniye attends the church with his family and other members of his community when he's able.
"I'm very, very thankful and very happy that I have people who think of me like that," Ndabazaniye said in Kirundi, translated by Ndikumwenimana Isabella, his granddaughter. "It's just the Holy Spirit that is working through everybody."
Ndabazaniye grew up in Burundi, a land-locked country in East Africa. He was forced to leave the country with his family in the early 1970s to escape genocide, and moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then neighboring Rwanda. His family had to flee again during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 and found refuge at a camp in Tanzania. Isabella was later born in the camp.
The family emigrated to the U.S. in 2007 and moved to Rock Island around three years later. He hopes to figure out a way to go back to Burundi someday and see if he can get medication to help with his back and leg. A family friend who also moved to the area found St. Mary's, and they have been attending ever since.
Coleman said Ndabazaniye is well-loved and respected by everyone at St. Mary's, and the congregation wanted to help him out if they could. In addition to attending services, Ndabazaniye also teaches Catholic choir music in Kirundi, a reminder from when he used to teach and work at the church where he grew up.
Isabella is also very involved at St. Mary's, sitting on committees and helping connect the English and Kirundi-speaking congregations within the church. She said visitors from other congregations and her choir groups will meet at Ndabazaniye's house to keep them company. With a more accessible bed, he'll have energy to greet more guests in the future.