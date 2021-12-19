Santa Fund: Close to $40,000 raised to help Quad-Citians in need

The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the Dispatch-Argus will profile some of the people the fund will help this year.
Partnering with the Dispatch-Argus on the program are: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Milan, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.
It's the 114th year for this campaign, and the goal is to raise $50,000.
Last year we raised a record $55,854 and assisted more than 1,500 adults and children in need.
There are two ways to give:
- Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
- Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors
2021 Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Campaign Donors:
Balance carried forward: $29,043.
- Connie Claassen, $50.
- In memory of Betty (Garrison) Farmer, from Dona, Kevin and Sam, $100.
- In memory of deceased Terronez-Ewert family members, by Kerry and Louisa Ewert, $100.
- In memory of my beloved husband, Anonymous, $1,000.
- Mark and Eva Bernhardt, $250.
- For Bill, by Patricia Marksbury, $50.
- In loving memory of Mike Hoben, from his family, $100.
- In memory of our family and friends, by Jim and Susan Rounds, $100.
- In loving memory of my husband, Gene Key, by Donna Key, $50.
- In memory of Keith Dow, by Christie Dixon, $50.
- James Norris, $25.
- Steven and Mary JoAnn Marriott, $500.
- Anonymous, $50.
- In memory of Jim Coryn and Jack and Mark Foley, by Gloria (Foley) Coryn, $300.
- In loving memory of Karen, from Jim Schneider, $100.
- In memory of Rick Cloninger and Mark Miller, Anonymous, $500.
- In memory of Pat McCormack, by Bruce McCormack, $100.
- Phil and Holly Mirell, $50.
- In loving memory of our parents Janet and Casper May, Vivian Panicucci, by Michele and Gordon Panicucci, $25.
- In loving memory of our grandparents Jemima and Alex Ewing, Mary and Galeno Panicucci, by Michele and Gordon Panicucci, $25.
- Remembering my friends Ed Shawgo and John Mortier, by Gordon, $25.
- In memory of Grandpa Dale Brahm, Love, Anna, Lauren, Kristen, Katie and Abby, $100.
- Shaun and Vicki Graves, $500.
- Anonymous, $50.
- In memory of loved ones, by Mark Nelsen, $100.
- In loving memory of Mom, Joyce Sederquist and sister-in-law, Deb Tate, by Cheryl and Dave Russell, $250.
- In loving memory of Richard Murga, by Victor, Jodi, Maria, Lindsay and Nico, $100.
- In memory of Everly McGeehon, who did not see her first Christmas, from Papa, $100.
- In honor of my mother, who received gifts from the Santa Fund as a child,
- Anonymous, $100.
- In memory of sister Sam, by Rick and Kim Miers, $100.
- Teresa Collins, $25.
- Vicki Hagen, $35.
- Blessings, The Women of the E.L.C.A., First Lutheran Church, Moline, $100.
- In memory of Mom, Dad and Jeff Achilles, Anonymous, $200.
- Women Opening Windows (WOW), $440.
- In loving memory of my husband Terry, by Carole Hartley, $100.
- Anonymous, $100.
- Loryann Eis, $100.
- Bill and Ruth Hartman, $75.
- In memory of Jessica Housby, by Jim and Cathy Wannemacher, $200.
- Anonymous, $500.
- In memory of Janet Lincoln, from the Lincoln/Braet families, $100.
- Ron and Char Gress, $100.
- In honor of Delmar and Donna Moore, by Gary Freers, $100.
- Cone Family Foundation, $1,000.
- In loving memory of Ruth Bergstrom, by Dan Bergstrom and family, $100.
- In loving memory of Myral Schmit, Love, Todd, Angie and Carole, $100.
- Dan and Ruth Lee, $100.
- Marley, Tucker and Rider, $100.